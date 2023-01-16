CDC, Center for Democracy Corrosion
Reflections Prompted by the Agency's Plans for a Disinformation-Predictor "Tool"
Natalie Winters noticed something creepy in the November additions to the Federal Register:
The Centers for Disease Control is planning to hold a confidential meeting to address “developing a public health tool to predict the virality of vaccine misinformation.”
So, some big-wigs want an AI program developed, and/or, a team set-up, which will look over ne…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.