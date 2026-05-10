I spoke at an MCC conference the other day, responding to one of the major living French thinkers, Chantal Delsol. She spoke about the thesis of her latest book, The End of Christendom (La Fin de La Chrétienté). Not Christianity—but the authority of Christianity over Europe, which goes back to the Roman emperors Constantine & Theodosius.

The evidence for the “transvaluation of values,” as Nietzsche calls it, is not hard to see: Romans practiced infanticide & slavery, Christianity put an end to it—but infanticide in abortion as well as murdering old people, called “euthanasia,” is back, after 16 centuries. Elites in Europe & even America are eager to destroy human lives. It’s not just about going to church or whether priests matter in our lives—but what people believe about life as such, what is done on the basis of authority, & what the old-fashioned dissenters are treated like. I recommend Delsol’s rather. impressive essay!

But at our conference, Delsol talked about two important thinkers to further her thesis: Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy & German sociologist Georg Simmel. Tolstoy published What is Art in 1898, in English translation (Russian censorship prevented publication in the original language). Simmel published Philosophy of Fashion (Philosophie der Mode) in 1905.

Delsol asked herself, why does an idea come into vogue—not utilitarian ideas, but schools of thought that seem essential to our way of life, & yet change?She added, fashion is not necessarily pejorative: Change in ideas is not necessarily decline. First, she looked at Tolstoy, from whom she cited an interpretation of history: Every age has its conception of art, which originates in the elite & has a character much like the current of a river, so that all follow it unwittingly. Accordingly, the Greeks—consider Pericles—were moved by beauty, strength, virility, whereas the Jews by submission to God. (Tolstoy moves on to resolve this conflict between Athens & Jerusalem in favor of the latter—all art should be severely censored to prevent the arrival of elitist taste, & to favor inclusivity, universality. All this may be said to follow from Tolstoy’s insistence on art as the production of emotion. He rejects most high art, including his own.)

Then Delsol moved on to Simmel’s philosophy of fashion to reflect on the need, within communal life, for a specific form, which Simmel calls a clandestine king (versteckte König), & eventually comes to identify as life, which makes every culture possible. For the Greeks, that was Being, for the medieval Christians—God, for the Renaissance—Nature, for modernity—the Self. (There are some difficulties here. How could the God of the Gospel be called a “hidden king?” Contrariwise, how could one claim there was a comparable community or culture or organization called the Renaissance, which is a retrospective idea that comes from scholars?)

On the basis of these reflections, Delsol suggested the distinctive modern turn of mind could be called a will to formlessness—in art, in ethics, &c. She also suggested what future our present portends: There is a new ideal replacing the Self: The Other. Elites are now bent on change, which first of all requires the destruction of the previous arrangement. Delsol suggested that thought becomes power, more than money or force; she remarked that it’s especially obvious in the case of ideology, “the thought that thinks for you.”

Then Delsol reflected on the bad judgment of 20th c. elites. Among French academics, the most famous was Sartre, who had horribly bad judgment; but academics there were largely Marxists, both against the will of the people & against wisdom. Across the border in Germany, so also the most famous thinkers—Heidegger, Schmitt—showed terrible judgment & joined the Nazis. Then, in 1989, elites in the West were broadly Marxist or supportive of Marxism, but the peoples of Europe were comparatively right-wing. That, too, was a breathtaking example of bad judgment.

To explain it, Delsol referee to the habit of breaking taboos that defines the anti-bourgeois types who become successful in the bosom of the bourgeoisie. She called this a moral posture, as opposed to a moral life. Her examplar: Rousseau. She also referred to sociologist Rob Henderson’s coinage “luxury beliefs.” I was amused at her judgment as to the cause of such behavior: There is a natural temptation to prefer appearance to reality because we’re mediocre.

After this summary, I leave you with an interview my friend Pierre Valentin did with Delsol: