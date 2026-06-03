My friend Charles Fain Lehman of the Manhattan Institute gave a lecture at UATX on broken windows policing—I’m myself an admirer of James Q. Wilson, so I had high hopes for this lecture & Charles did not disappoint. It’s very necessary to once again teach Wilson’s insights into the nature of public order, the rights of the community, & how political science should help citizens stand up for themselves.

I’m also doing my part in this regard: My latest essay on Wilson is available at Civitas Outlook! To lead you in: