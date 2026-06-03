Charles Fain Lehman, champion of Karen
My friend Charles Fain Lehman of the Manhattan Institute gave a lecture at UATX on broken windows policing—I’m myself an admirer of James Q. Wilson, so I had high hopes for this lecture & Charles did not disappoint. It’s very necessary to once again teach Wilson’s insights into the nature of public order, the rights of the community, & how political science should help citizens stand up for themselves.
I’m also doing my part in this regard: My latest essay on Wilson is available at Civitas Outlook! To lead you in:
In recent years, we have endured social crises reminiscent of those Wilson addressed in the 70s. It’s everywhere you look, from opioids — whether Oxycontin or fentanyl — to race riots to campaigns to delegitimize the police, from the more recent “defund the police” back to the already-forgotten #ACAB, i.e., All Cops Are Bastards. These are never trivial matters, but it is especially worrisome that they are now the ideology of a new generation of Progressives (or Democratic Socialists) whose figurehead is Zohran Mamdani, now mayor of New York City. He has emboldened & will undoubtedly incite many mad people, especially in colleges & among activists / NGO types.