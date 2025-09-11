September 9, Charlie Kirk was talking about violence by black Americans against white Americans being abetted by wicked Democrat politicians.

September 10, Charlie got shot in the middle of a thousand students he was peacefully talking to in Utah.

Charlie was the biggest organizer of the youth on the right, maybe in America, & a man more dedicated to ensuring civil peace, political agreement, & democracy than anyone else.

The political right is rallying behind him. The violence must stop—no more assassinating Trump, no more shooting up the GOP Congressional baseball game, no more threats to Supreme Court justices—so that means federal authorities acting & leaders speaking up about these things. The violence must stop, so we must stop it—stop not just lefty madmen, but also stop the elite liberals who egg them on, who excuse violence, & who treat lawful political action in favor of restoring equality under the law hysterically. There cannot be peace otherwise.

It’s September 11 again. Let’s hope to God we don’t enter a period more dangerous than we did in 2001. Who knows where political assassinations lead?