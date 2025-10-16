A new book about the destiny of the novel in England & America came out this summer. I reviewed it for my friends at Fusion, the publication of the AIER. (Read it here.) Let me lead you in with a provocation:

The American right is in a period of intellectual tumult. Part of that reckoning includes wondering what novels are & what they are for. It is impressive that we should even be talking about it. Our commercial & technological mores imply that we wouldn’t even bother to burn books—they would simply be rendered obsolete by entertainment, as well as AI.

Literature faces a cultural challenge as well as a technological one: it’s about white men. One attack on the novel & novelists revolves around racism, whether it’s Mark Twain using words no one dares print today or David Foster Wallace being unpardonably white. The cancellation—hard or soft—of once influential & successful writers is also an attack on men by women. When the writer Alex Perez said as much in an interview back in 2022, it blew up so much that he become a succés de scandale.

So there are at least two parts to the collapse of the novel as a central component of American culture. First, we ran out of literary men with the late Boomers, who were still the major writers in the early 21st c. (think of Bret Easton Ellis or Jonathan Franzen). Second, the women who have replaced men in the publishing industry cannot produce or tolerate female writers of talent. I have no idea whether I’m allowed to say this, but the reality is that the books that are winning prizes, receiving splashy marketing launches, & even selling copies aren’t very good. Whatever the agents, editors, & institutions that cultivate and reward writers think literary culture should be, it isn’t working.