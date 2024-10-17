I found this part of the Bret Baier Fox News interview with Kamala interesting: the polling question "Is the Country on the Right Track/Wrong Track?"

Apparently 79% say wrong track in 2024. Is that new low due to the past 4 years? Kamala said "You know and I know what's going on the past 10 years" (very reminiscent of Biden by the way!).

By that I assume Kamala means Trump has been disrupting American politics the past 10 years, but a Fox news correspondent can't say that on air.

Maybe she's right- but maybe she's wrong; Trump got alot of Republicans to actually FIGHT the Dems, as opposed to concede all the time. As Decius said in the Flight 93 election, establishment Republicans used to be the "Washington Generals," a show team that always lost.

In terms of the question at hand: what Kamala says is not borne out by the year by year polling of the "Wrong Track" question. We had low numbers WELL before 10 years ago (it goes up and down based on who wins and by what party; see below).