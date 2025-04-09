My latest essay in L&L is about Lewis’s That Hideous Strength, published 80 years ago. 1945 of course is also the great WWII victory! But as it was the end of the war, it was also the beginning of a greater, much longer-lived horror, the possibility of world tyranny through Progress, both through Communism & also through other versions of Enlightenment. Indeed, the danger isn’t over. Britain is succumbing to tyranny through the state bureaucracy as we’re speaking. It looks like only Elon Musk has the guts to talk about it & he’s called crazy. Well, Lewis talked about it in advance & he’s an admitted authority among genteel conservatives. Indeed, he’s respected beyond conservatism or the genteel—George Orwell admired this story in his review at that time. Read my essay here: Here’s the lede meanwhile:

“Milton! thou shouldst be living at this hour,

England hath need of thee, she is a fen

of stagnant waters”

begins a famous sonnet by William Wordsworth about the spiritual troubles of two hundred years back. Of course, things seem just as catastrophic today as they did in 1802. After the English people voted for Brexit, the elites of England seem to have declared war on the people & their liberty. They are swiftly bankrupting the country & breaking its party system; they make a mockery of the established Christian religion while the king celebrates Muslim holidays; they have invited into the country uncounted millions of strangers, many of whom have no idea what civilization means, while arresting law-abiding citizens for wrong-think & releasing horrible criminals from jail. The English people tell pollsters & anyone who will listen that this is miserable stuff, that they hate their elites, who among other things censor these complaints, & that their confidence is about to break. We commiserate with them, but from a certain distance. I’ve noticed that some of my English friends have moved from a moderate, cosmopolitan libertarianism to full-blown patriotism that we might recognize ourselves—“for England, Harry, & St. George.”

Speaking of Orwell’s review, you can read it here.