Readers of PoMoCon know how much I admire Dan Mahoney, who usually writes on impressive intellectuals & politicians like Scruton, Churchill, or De Gaulle, or of course, the great men who tried to rescue civilization from the catastrophe of the 20th c. through education, like Solzhenitsyn. Well, Dan has been writing more on current political affairs lately & his most recent piece is on the liberal elites’ abandonment of liberalism for despotism, through a combination of intrigue, state power, & propaganda.

I’ll lead you in with a quote—read his piece, as well as the one by Thomas Fazi which Dan mentions in the quote, you’ll get an insight into the kind of political corruption that we have to deal with in our times. I believe that’s the proper context in which to judge the actions of the new Trump-Vance administration, both when it comes to foreign affairs & when it comes to the administration facing unconstitutional attacks from judges (i.e. unelected judges blocking national policy as though they had a veto on the country at their disposal instead of the narrow powers they have to decide one instance, one case). Only on this basis is it possible to speak plausibly about the future of democracy or free gov’t.

Thomas Fazi goes so far as to speak of the “death of democracy” in Romania. That is certainly the direction in which this post-communist country is heading, with encouragement from the Biden administration, President Macron of France, leading E.U. officials, & progressive-minded minded think tanks & NGOs, some funded by USAID & the now moribund National Endowment for Democracy. Fazi cites the case of Thierry Breton, a former European Commissioner, who enthusiastically told French radio station RMC that Brussels had played a key role in the cancellation of elections in Romania, & would be quite willing to do it again if, say, Alternative for Germany won a free election in Germany.

Dan very generously quotes some of my reports & opinion pieces on the NATO/EU scandal that is the coup against presidential elections in Romania. (Ongoing, supposed to lead to presidential elections in May, where, apparently, the people will be offered a second chance to make the right choice. I guess, if they make the wrong choice again, another coup will follow, again, with EU support?)

Of course, there’s a great difference between the troubles facing the Romanian people & what Americans are facing. At the level of the state, the only urgent questions concern American power in NATO—things like the American military bases in Romania, the AEGIS Ashore missile systems… Whatever happens in Romanian politics cannot be of comparable interest. But then there is a second issue, at the level of foreign policy instruments: The less urgent, possibly more important problem concerns what America wants NATO to do: America pays for something like 70% of NATO, but how much control does it have? How much of a strategy? Here, there’s much more uncertainty: Does American politics now require selling NATO to the Europeans at fire sale prices & removing to East Asia? (Similarly, getting out of the Middle East?) This is one possibility, certainly something smarter than obsessing about Europe to the neglect of the great & even urgent concerns in Asia. But the third problem, at the fundamental level of political organization, does have a connection to what’s going on in Romania—after all, the coup in Romania was supported by the European middle powers, & it reveals the internal divide in America, too, since it was supported by the Biden admin after Dems lost the November election. In short, all the free gov’t’s, democracies, are somehow involved (except India), & everywhere the corruption of elites is quite striking & seems to proceed with impunity. After all, American foreign policy elites helping throw a coup in Romania lost some of their jobs are the November elections or the January inauguration, but most didn’t, & are merely somewhat more discreet. What now?

Recurring to fundamental propositions of political science, that the popular will is represented in legislatures & that the executive power acts on that will, is the only way to think about what’s going on & what we want to do about it—this incredibly sophisticated modern political arrangement, full of institutional complexities & reliant on public support, is the only workable tradition we have, going back centuries. But it is now largely abandoned—not only put in question, as a century back, but become almost unimaginable. Trump-Vance force a restoration of popular gov’t. Will this work?