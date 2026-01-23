My friend Dan McCarthy has a very good new piece up at Tom Klingenstein’s website, a forum for intelligent, often longer essays by MAGA writers. Dan’s thinking about how big a change Trump is making in American politics. He has much to offer to help you rethink what you're going through, so read his essay. Here, I only want to highlight the character of liberal-Progressive domination of American politics since the 1932 election of FDR, who bestrode the century like a colossus. One would have to make sense of this before one can freely think about politics today, a century later…

Franklin Roosevelt won four consecutive terms in the White House, & Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress throughout this era. FDR was followed in office by his last vice president, who then won a fifth presidential election in a row for the Democratic Party. With just two interruptions of two years apiece in the 1950s, Democrats held the U.S. House of Representatives from 1931 to 1995. The only Republican to win the White House between 1932 & 1964, Dwight Eisenhower, was determined not to reverse the changes FDR & his party had brought to government & America as a whole. Later GOP presidents operated in a Washington that Democrats had made, & the lavish funding that Democrats had awarded to liberal organizations, both at home & abroad, seemed to be a permanent feature of the political landscape. Colleges & universities were on the payroll, & if journalists (at least at home) were not, their careers nonetheless were made or broken by the access Democrats & bureaucrats chose to give media like the New York Times or Washington Post. The New Deal proper lasted only a few years, but the entrenchment of Roosevelt-style liberalism went on much longer, to the point where even its opponents couldn’t imagine politics or government on any other terms.