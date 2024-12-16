You may have heard, the trial that received the most media attention this decade (excluding the Trump trials), ended recently—Daniel Penny, a veteran & by all accounts a decent man, was found not guilty of a number of murder charges in NYC. Penny subdued, with some help from a couple of other men, a madman on a subway car in Manhattan. That madman later died, in police custody. There was no charge against the police for neglect; I have no idea if any neglect occurred. But Penny was charged, because NYC seems to run these days on liberal hysteria.

It’s madness for elites to prefer a criminal to a decent citizen, because in reality we all have to live together, with at least some justice among ourselves, & therefore we must be law-abiding &, above all, the elites among us must be law-abiding, lest they arouse a great anger—lest they focus on themselves blame for our misfortunes or unhappiness. Elites cannot survive the habit of undermining the very order which allows them to preen themselves, so they have to learn a certain kind of moderation about that preening superiority; but we must also admit that, since we have elites, they must now & then preen themselves. But if instead, that preference for criminals turns into a problem of moral principle, legal precedent, & public use of the punitive power—in short, when justice is supposed to declare for criminals & punish the law-abiding—then that’s worse than madness, it’s psychopathy, it’s a sickness of soul.

We sometimes speak of this problem as the alliance of the top & bottom against the middle, a problem in all middle-class societies, but an especially dangerous one since the late 19th c., first of all in Europe. It reminds us of Machiavelli’s suggestion in The Prince—the people want not to be oppressed, but the great want to oppress them. That is the “social function” of crime waves.

Now, social media & to some extent the obsolete print media have relitigated the trial in order to explain what’s going on in America. Every conflict in America—over race, sex, urban v rural, liberal v conservative, therapeutic v religious—plays out in this confusion of speech. I’d rather not add to that confusion; interpreting the event politically seems at this point doomed to failure. If I can make a more modest suggestion—it’s possible that a certain feeling will linger in our hearts for years after the war of words ceases & the subject is forgotten, something of our moral convictions might be active, powerful even though what passes for public life is so undignified now.

The most important evidence I can offer right now of this possible future has to do with an argument readers have heard me make many times over the last decade: Freedom of association trumps freedom of speech in our way of life. The First Amendment should be understood in that way & we should change how we talk & act accordingly. This is my interpretation of the famous problem of the “silent majority.”

The man who will soon be Vice President, JD Vance, whom readers know I’ve supported since before he ran for the Senate, shows the way. A veteran himself, Vance invited Penny as his guest to a football game: The Army-Navy game, an opportunity for that part of America that rejoices in Penny’s triumph & recognizes itself in his action & in his demeanor to applaud him. When that happens, the new American coalition represented by Vance will have answered the attempt of the liberal media to turn Penny into an example by throwing him in jail. It will therefore be an opportunity to say of what Penny was supposed to be an example. It will demand that we say also of what we believe he is an example. As though his very life were political. Perhaps there is a mercy or kindness in our arrangements, that we might applaud someone at the game, but not turn him into a living statue.

Every time such a political conflict emerges in our press, which so easily recycles pathologies as political principles, we face, perhaps without quite realizing it, an important question. Is being American just going on with life, or something we have to act out? Penny was compelled to put on a show, in court, of course, but in interviews, too, & he was compelled to notice that a show is being made of him in the media. Images of him, reflections everywhere, & we are supposed to decide on that basis who this man is whom none of us ever met, depending primarily on whether we open our hearts to him or shut him out & condemn him! Contrariwise, he is supposed to decide whether he is himself at all now that he is subject to this fantasizing in public, done in the name of the public, with the apparent participation of the public. America, the entertainment. We had better have something more serious than that—we had better have a more intelligent guide than the media when it comes to what we believe to be right.

Since it’s a Manhattan lawsuit, I immediately think of the late Tom Wolfe, whose debut novel, The Bonfire of The Vanities, is all about the search for the Great White Defendant. That was the ‘80s, but things haven’t changed in that regard—liberal bad conscience about race & the liberal desire to punish someone for their failure to reconstruct American society are still with us. In that novel, Wolfe talks about “social annihilation,” the way in which a combination of mobs, complicit media, & state action can wipe out any thought of going on with life, since your family or friends can disown you, you can lose your job, & you might find even your person in danger. Cancelation—all Wolfe’s novels deal with it, which is partly why he was so popular.

It’s much more difficult to be American when it seems like America, the public, turns against you. But this experience or a certain reflection on it seems necessary in order to understand the problem of association, the origin of American freedom, which so many now sense is in danger without quite realizing how to defend or recover it.

Let me leave you with an update: