David Goldman on Vice & Decadence
There is a severe beauty in the writing of my friend David Goldman, unmatched in America now. It is the seriousness of the serious man, it involves contempt for the unseriousness of the world of entertainment. It is the privilege of the educated to not entertain the fantasies of the ignorant or the vicious; in our decadent times, that entails criticism …
