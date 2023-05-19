David Lynch, Blue Velvet
ACF movie podcast Critic #52
Some weekend listening: A podcast on the most approachable movie by David Lynch, the best introduction to his combination of earnestness & sophistication, American patriotism & fear of corruption. My friend Ryan Shinkel joined me for the conversation & we’re looking to do more such Lynch recordings, to persuade people he’s an artist worth considering & …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.