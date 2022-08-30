Today in the Texas Government course I’m teaching here in Houston, I taught them about how the Mexican army played the "De Guello" song before charging and killing all the Texans inside the walls of the Mission. Here’s TR Fehrenbach in his excellent book, Lone Star:
The smartly columned army, marching with its regimentals, bayonets flashing in the dawn, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.