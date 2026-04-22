Johnny Burtka, president of ISI, has a new episode of his Project Cosmos show—conversations with leading thinkers. This time, it’s Yuval Levin, from AEI, & Vincent Munoz, prof. at Notre Dame, Sarah Gustafson, prof. at CUA, & Sohrab Ahmari, who is now the US editor of UnHerd. As usual for intellectual discussions of politics on the right: Four of the five are Catholics, three are somehow influenced by Leo Strauss. This is a Tocqueville discussion—so the Straussian scholar is Harvey Mansfield.

The worry in the discussion is that enormous structures that are potentially global in scale, the state & the corporations, first dwarf & then crush human beings. You suddenly realize, there’s just one of you—you become aware of being human as an individual, without any support from other human beings in a community like the family or the town. You have little by way defense around yourself, but perhaps not much within yourself. Do you have a soul to sustain you against compulsion?

Eventually, the discussion turns to the question of the formation of character—that’s what education is tasked with doing in any civilized community. Listen to the conversation—there are few wiser voices in public, this is about what we have going for ourselves.