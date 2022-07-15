So my friend Flagg Taylor & I did another podcast on Totalitarianism on screen—Oscar-nominated Divided We Fall, a somewhat comic drama about a Czech family with a German friend, who are also hiding a Jewish escapee from a concentration camp. Bohemia during World War II, the shocking problem of a civilized country caught between Nazis & Soviets, the begi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.