One remarkable thing about Gaza: It's proving again that the left gets to decide what rightwing Americans think about, in that sense 2025 is not all that different from 2015.

The American right has been almost single-mindedly about Trump, in ten years he has become the focus of American politics, but also has thrown out of politics his rivals, ushered into politics a new generation, & has transformed some of his rivals into allies (think of former Sen., now Secretary of State Rubio). Moreover, Trump has given his character to politics—demotic, funny, outrageous, confident, quick to brag & quick to nasty remarks. A pretty easy winner over the previous generation of politics, who seemed high-minded but proved brittle, & who often gave in to hysteria or high dudgeon. The transformation is far from ideal, but maybe it's necessary: Trump is the unifying figure in American politics. That part makes sense.

Then, after October 7, 2023, liberals started with the keffiyeh porn: Hot for Hamas harpies, professional college protesters, concerned feminized HR stuff. I loathe it all, but I'm used to it, I get why they do it. Then they started chasing Jewish students around campus, which shocked most Americans. It shocked me, too, I think that’s new to American city or college life, a level of barbarism that more than justifies the rise of Trump, who seems to be the only guy who can stop any of it. I'd say: Police the campuses, enforce equality under the law, ensure peace of mind to study, & that puts an end to it. Surprisingly to me, this isn't anything the online people care about, on any side... So Trump is the only available solution, again.

But then instead of that happening, more & more people on the online right started acting like America is maybe run by Israel! There are very real political problems in America the right is focused on—illegal immigration—& others that need more attention, from reindustrialization to saving the American family. It also looks like, we could win this time! But instead, the transgression is all on the Jewish Question! What is the meaning of this? Ultimately, it's opposition to Trump. There are a number of components that one could describe, like the distaste of the conservative movement for Trump, the disaffection of the new partisans who cannot get jobs or any respect, the growing worry that we’re undergoing institutional collapse at the same time as institutional paralysis, but really it all adds up to the “tired of winning” syndrome. Far from seeing the astonishing opportunities now open, there's only bickering & bitching possible.

It's contemptible to see people on the right do the Clinton/Obama/Kerry shtick about foreign policy. It's strangely detached from reality: The reality is that those liberals have been thrown out of office & lost their credibility, the reality is that Trump presides over a new situation in the Middle East, much less horrifying than the previous one, & that the Abraham Accords show a real opportunity for improvement there, which means, among other things, Americans get to claim a victory & at the same time don’t need to worry so much about a distant region. But success gets little attention &, more heartbreaking still, we can all see, once more, that people on the right have no capacity to set a real political agenda of our own, in which any discussion of Israel, pro or con, would only be a minor question that attracts surprise rather than rage. It’s just not very urgent nor very important.

Let me speak up for reality once more, because reality has its rights. For real political change to occur—that is, major change that is durable & allows further victories down the road—it's not enough to depend on Trump, he's very old, he'll die soon. You need to want to win much more than people on the right now seem to—you need to act with a view to a future at least as long as you can expect to live, or your kids, or your nephews. You need to start making those demands that really matter to your life, the political agenda has to be based on things internal to the right, not reactions to external priorities set or events interpreted by the left. If you start thinking that way, you'll see you need to do more to support Trump as well, while he's still active, & support whoever is your favored spokesman for your major issues.

“TV morality” based on shocks & sympathy is killing the right while bringing the left back from defeat. We have to stop it. You have a moral duty to say that you don't give a damn about all that screaming, it's nonsense, that you have enough worries at home & you want them addressed.