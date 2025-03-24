More Dylan talk today—we’ve being doing more Dylan recently than in the entire history of PoMoCon. Carl & I have both reviewed the new Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, which by the way didn’t win any Oscars out of eight nominations. It’s the most stereotypically male movie at the Oscars, relive your youth, be a Boomer, the work of a writer-director-producer, James Mangold, all about a young man making his way to success against prevailing social arrangements, breaking women’s hearts along the way. Unlike recent Oscar movies, it’s somewhat popular, grossed more than $130m worldwide &, since it’s a Dylan movie, it will have some lasting power. Won nothing, complete rejection, not even the memory of American artistic aspiration to greatness is tolerable in the gynaikocracy. It’s remarkable it even got any nominations. You should watch it! Here’s the review:

Next, Carl has written a post about Murder Most Foul, the longest track on Dylan’s latest & maybe last album, Rough & Rowdy Ways. It’s all about American loss of innocence. At the peak of American power in the post-War era, things got dark fast & we’re now looking back on that entire period as preparing our own troubles. We’re the children of that moment; Dylan suggests a return to the American songbook in light of that suffering, to get back to reality.

Rough & Rowdy Ways is a good album, it came out in the middle of 2020, as one last sign that Dylan gets what’s going on in America. These are crazy times, artists won’t come near the problem—Dylan is comparatively fearless. Crossing The Rubicon is my favorite, but there are a bunch of other good ones. Listen to his Key West!

But today I want to attract your attention to Mother of Muses, a song about history. The reference is to Calliope, the muse, not of history (Clio), but of epic poetry & therefore the heroic song. I was talking to an old friend recently & he told me that he discovered the song back in the summer of 2020 when he was out biking through the Mountain West with other old friends. The question had come up among the men, why do people even like Dylan? This song presented the answer.

Sing of Sherman, Montgomery, & Scott

& of Zhukov, & Patton, & the battles they fought,

who cleared the path for Presley to sing,

who carved the path for Martin Luther King,

who did what they did & they went on their way.

Man, I could tell their stories all day!

It’s a song about the price of patriotism, about the heartbreak without which you cannot quite become serious about what it means to be American.