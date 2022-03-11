Dylan News
And My Writings on Our Most Modern (i.e., Postmodern) Songster
Bob Dylan has just announced that he’ll have a new book for us this November, the first since his delightfully/insightfully odd book of autobiographical fragments, Chronicles, Volume One (2004), and that its title will be The Philosophy of Modern Song. To my mind especially, that’s a most promising title, as my one published piece (for Modern Age) on …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.