ISI has a new Project Cosmos conversation among eminent men, including my boss Larry Arnn. Take a listen:

The major agreements of the educators here:

Education everywhere, but especially in America, is properly anchored by Christianity. The historical argument is the foundation of the universities. The moral argument is the evidence of goodness, living together in trust, which means asking Jesus for help, ultimately, for salvation. The intellectual argument is from providence. The threat to education is the ideology of Progress, woke activism, identity politics—the reconstitution (or mutilation) of man. Unlike most public figures on the conservative side, these are serious men & they know the threat is nowhere near abating, that we have a generational struggle ahead of us, in the best case. The future of education involves massive transformations. Fewer colleges, more serious education for those who can learn, a more practical education for everyone who can become a citizen & productive worker.

These men are involved in saving some institutions, forming communities around education, & they have had considerable success. You have to take what they have to say seriously.

The context of education, however, is that Christianity is now a minority option in American life, especially threatened in education, & there is a political coalition against it. This has never been the case before; whether Christians even know much about politics is being tested. Perhaps whether they know much about Christ, too, but that’s of course much harder to say. Political victories & defeats are more obvious. Therefore, education will take on the character of a self-defense. I expect to see increasingly closed off communities, i.e. communities. The American future, in short, involves an increasing awareness of the increasingly exclusive character of most successful arrangements of all kinds. So what is there left that is shared? The presumption, as with everyone speaking English (except the enormous number of foreigners in cities), is that anyone can go anywhere, speak to anyone. A kind of equality, an equal freedom, equal treatment. The reality is that privately all sorts of inequalities emerge. Violent politics emerge from this tension. One would have to make the middle class way of life much more emphatically political to protect everyone from the consequences of what we’ve seen happen in the 21st c., from the economy to marriage, raising children, education, &

The other aspect of our context is the technological shift. We’re going digital, so that drastic changes are underway & events are not under political control, or any other control. Only Joshua Mitchell spoke about this, repeatedly. AI is destroying most of the prejudices behind the ordinary aspects of our life, from education (every student is now effectively a liberal Progressive, i.e. a cheater) to work (you’re increasingly more robotic in your imitation of robots that are increasingly imitative of human behavior, i.e. speech). He fears the reduction of life to algorithms, which is a reasonable fear. Rational control is incredibly tempting, but may yield more mutilation than flourishing. He especially fears that the new Chinese techno-tyranny will be a pattern for America. If I understand what Larry Arnn meant about reflecting on Aristotle, he advises conservatives to educate elites who can take responsibility for technology, i.e. the productive arts. He’s much less worried, but perhaps more ambitious.

I think I side with Larry Arnn. It is a hard teaching he offers, but one I agree with: We have to think of our times in comparison with the Revolution & the Civil War. If you can be cheerful about that, because it’s very interesting & a great honor, you might do well.