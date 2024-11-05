What’s a politician? Who’s a politician? These days, it seems like anyone could be a politician—moreover, that anyone might be. As we’re speaking, people may or may not be politicians without our being able to make up our minds & act accordingly: Without their being able to make up their minds.

Is Kamala Harris a politician? Looks like it—Senator, VP, presidential candidate. It’s as official as it gets. Still, leaving aside that after her defeat, she’ll stop being a politician: Right now, she seems somehow to defy categorization. First, she doesn’t seem to want to exercise her office for anything; she doesn’t seem to want to campaign much of the time. Secondly, politicians certainly are people who talk to the American people on public affairs—she doesn’t want to do it, avoids it remarkably often, & has perhaps managed to avoid altogether saying anything definite on any political issue, especially what urgently is the matter, throughout the entire campaign. Politicians are also expected to lie: Harris tends to avoid that, too, refusing to tell the typical lies every politician in her party before her has told, for decades now, to reassure common opinion. She’s a trivial character, but these are not trivial matters, given the situation we’re facing.

Comparatively, Biden surely was a politician, but he is now a zombie, & almost no one pretends anymore that he is alive, that he has opinions or has power to act, yet he is still president. But last year, one would have raised the question about him, can he be a politician if he is non compos mentis? What does it mean to be president when neither presiding over the gov’t nor addressing the people is part of the job?

Let’s look at Trump, too: He ran for office first at 70. Was he a non-politician for the first 70 years, but decided at three-score-&-ten to turn a new leaf? This is more than a little strange, more than merely unusual. Trump took over a party that wanted nothing to do with him, yet that party surely was full of career politicians, & then he won over an electorate that is largely against politicians. So is he a politician? Hard to say. He was president, he will be president again, & has dominated American politics for eight years. Nothing more obviously political than that—most Americans might not care about any other politician than the president. Nevertheless, every specifically political concern seems to be of marginal importance to Trump. The most important one right now, of course, is his legacy. Politicians believe that they can make events & that their countries will somehow act out their will after they are gone. What’s Trump’s legacy to be? Who are his advisors, his heirs, his chosen mouthpieces!

These are not trivial questions because these are political leaders & the highest officials in the land; but also for a perhaps deeper reason—they are the chosen champions of the political coalitions that make America America. It’s worth asking what America is without American politics. The two parties have hitherto served to connect voters, leaders, officials, journalists, intellectuals & everyone else. Institutional concerns & all sorts of other human concerns were all tied up, though in complicated ways. It meant something to be Republican, or to be Democratic. Today, this is no longer true, & has not been true since Obama left office & Trump assumed office. The parties are changing, but it would seem they’re changing against the will that makes them what they are. We’d know that there are parties if they had principles & we’d know those principles because party leaders would tell us.

The situation in which we find ourselves is that we tell ourselves what the principles are & what the meaning of political & other activity is, then we pretend this applies to parties, elections, & state actions. This is silly. We compensate by demanding that the election clarify things. There we move from silliness to something dangerous.

Still, it’s Election Day—Trump will win: See my post below—there might be a return of politics. I, for one, cannot find any evidence that normal life will return, we’re in for partisanship until we restore seriousness to our political claims by matching deeds, speeches, & getting new habits…

One difficulty with elections is explained here by my friend Fred Bauer, in City Journal: The representative institutions are very hard to run or to legitimate when wins & losses are very narrow, uncertain, ephemeral. Yet another year with a very narrow majority in the House which can collapse at any moment doesn’t look likely to clarify anything, not even who’s going to be Speaker & for how long, nor who stands to gain from his downfall. From the side of democracy, it looks like chance, not to say fate. From the other side, of the elites rather than the electorate, it looks different—a conflict between different kinds of institutions, to some extent between people who hold mutually exclusive principles which they will not avow publicly, & who continuously try to get rid of each other in a way ordinary people don’t try to get rid of each other. The attempt to throw Trump in prison is the visible shape of this much deeper problem. But the long & short of it is, the elites are even more dissatisfied with the system than the electorate.

Fred has also written about the new situation created by Americans, to which politicians are merely adapting—the new coalitions, which are populists & elites. Once these coalitions are assembled, the issue in debate will be the Constitution. Just now Progressive ideas are firmly anti-A1, A2, SCOTUS, the Senate filibuster. Meanwhile, Elon promises to destroy much of the administrative state. How can there be civil tranquility, comity, & some reasonable agreement between elites & electorate?

Let me close where I began. Is Joe Rogan a politician? What if he decides the election? Trump went on his show. Vance went on his show. Six hours or seven of these men who are to be voted for by 70 or 80 millions of their fellow Americans talking to a strange guy. Biden, again, is a zombie—but Harris refused to go on his show, but demanded that he come do a show she wanted to do. She’s the VP. Has there been a figure like Rogan since Billy Graham?

Is Elon Musk a politician? He’s been running a $1million/day lottery for voters, at least in “battleground states,” the updated name for “swing states,” which was a nice pun devoid of our now casual bellicosity. Elon has campaigned with Trump—he has also gone on Rogan to campaign for him—has has SuperPAC. What if he decides the election? America, we must admit, is an amazing country, especially now. How politicians will emerge will also be amazing.