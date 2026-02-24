My friend Tom Harmon has written for First Things a Christian-philosophical provocation about Elon Musk & the singularity, in answer to the recent media stunt called “moltbook”—he’ll explain. Here’s the article.

Here’s something Tom said that sent me thinking:

Musk’s reaction is a little more disturbing. The singularity is the event when man and machine merge into a new entity. It’s probably the dumbest thing smart people have invented in the last couple of decades, but its credibility among the nerd-elite is also a sign of a deeply impoverished anthropology. Musk thinks bots might replace or merge with humans because he thinks functionally: Externally, the AI agents do some of the things humans do. But that does not mean in the least that human and AI agent outputs are the consequence of an identical, or even similar, underlying process. One service traditional religion—especially traditional religions with a robust theological and philosophical tradition—might be able to offer the “galaxy-brained” prophets of the singularity is to point to the irreducibility of the human to external function or to underlying material manifolds, even ones that display sophisticated emergent behaviors. There are operations of the human mind that the bots will never be able to perform. That we have lost sight of this is an old problem diagnosed by St. Augustine long ago: We forget what it means to have a mind when we are constantly submerged in the things of the body. Knowing our minds as they are requires an enormous ascetic discipline.

I have a provocation of my own to offer: I think now & then about how the Singularity is a kind of answer to the String Theory.