Eric Metaxas: Not a Supservative
A Prominent Conservative Who Doesn’t Suppress the Covid-Vax-Harm Story
Basic Concepts of Suppression
I’ve done a couple of recent posts on conservative participation in the suppression campaign, on Laura Ingraham and Mark Hemingway.
I’ve suggested that conscious participation in it degrades the integrity of the soul and undermines the sincerest professions of principle. The failure is so fundamental that “the conservative”…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.