Here’s a good interview from The Larry Arnn Show:

The American military that will fight the next significant conflict is not going to look like the strange military of the Global War on Terror, which was not a good fit for the traditions of American warfare, the American regime, or the strategic demands of the wars. The next time, the tech will be different, but the structure of the state as it goes to war will also be different & it’s a good question whether there is any fit between the two, as they are already shaping up; the political support for war will also look different, because it’s a different country demographically.

Some of the interesting questions concerning the military are impossible for most civilians to answer, however much they know about politics: Does America have any interesting general officers left? What’s the status of the NCOs & the junior officers? That blindness has, of course, political implications, even as it is itself the consequences of our political arrangement, separating at every step the civilians & military, while demanding they work together not only in a command structure, but also on trust. It’s very difficult for that trust to survive a political shock, given all those separations. It’s also difficult for people to become aware of the loss of trust. For example, do most Americans know that the military can no longer meet modest recruitment goals?

The Republican Party used to take responsibility for the gov’t. That led to the suicide of the Bush years, which involved a full collapse of trust on the two issues of the Reagan success: (1) A solid, growing economy & (2) a strong military ensuring American hegemony. Bush & his admin wiped out not only the credibility of the Republican party on the two crucial issues, but ruined America’s reputation abroad & prepared the various political shocks that have led to this moment, in which America is sponsoring a war against a nuclear power without participating directly, without real popular support, & without a strategy—& the American war party is now the Democrat Party, as in WWI, WWII, Korea, & Vietnam, before the rise of the New Left, with its college protests & draft dodging pacifism.

A new Republican Party will arise after Trump. A new generation is rising that will make for a party more akin to men than women, to the military & tech than to the elite businesses, to populism rather than the collegiate crowd.