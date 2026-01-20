PostModernConservative

David Reaboi
David Reaboi
12h

There’s a lot right about this piece—but the stuff that’s missing about Israel is decisive.

As you note, Israel is neither an ethno-state nor a theocracy, because Jews don’t fit into the categories of race or religion. “Am Yisroel” is a people group with their own god and religious law, but it’s one that can be joined. It was a common thing in the days before universalist religions. That gives it advantages that other states don’t have—especially when it comes to dealing with the problems of modernity.

It’s not true that Israel is immune or inoculated to dangerous foreign influences; it’s also not true that Israel hasn’t put itself in danger when it comes to delusions about peace and pacifism, etc. The Oslo process found the people bringing the knife up to their own throats. But, unlike other, larger and less vulnerable states, it was able to course correct relatively quickly, only because it didn’t have the runway.

That gets us to the biggest, most significant difference between Israel and the nations of the west going through decline:

Israel is relatively coherent because of its small size. That size—coupled with its vulnerabilities in the neighborhood, ie the very real possibility of extinction if the rope is given too much slack—is really the secret the whole thing. It forces coherence where there would be societal navel-gazing, scab-picking and decadence.

I’m amazed at how little issues of scale enters into the Right’s analysis about its current troubles. I’ve been writing and talking about this for years—largely grown out of my observations about Israel’s successes where much of the west fails.

Like the Gulf petrostates, America is blessed by geography; but within that immense blessing is the curse of complacency and gluttony. We all know what happens in the Gulf when there’s free money to be found underground. America’s geographic windfall makes us susceptible to ideological insanity and investment in unreality, because we do pretty much have endless runway. I’m not sure how one would go about “fixing” these things (while keeping the status quo), but I have written a lot about this exact issue in the past. The reason I’m not hopeful is precisely the one you note: that the Right doesn’t have elites.

