My friend Razib Khan had a good thread today on recent discussions of Israel as ethno-state, looking at genetic makeup. Put more comically, if someone showed you random pictures of Jews, before long you’d say, these are different races, nations, or ethne, pick your term. Whereas Israeli Jews do speak one language for political reasons, Hebrew, a resurrected language at that, a miracle of Enlightenment, if you will (linguistics). It’s our great misfortune that we nowadays use a miserable scientific jargon in talking politics, but as jargon goes, “theocracy” would be closer to the mark than “ethno-state,” since the language Jews speak comes from religion & there’s a real passion behind the political project of Zionism that made Israel, a belief in justice & providence, it’s not a bloodless bureaucracy; but “theocracy” is also obviously wrong, since Israel is weirdly secular as a state, for historical reasons: Zionists were atheists.

So the ethno- part of ethno-state is dubious: Razib gives you a good view of how complicated the scientific reality is, & he’s abstracting from history for the sake of clarity: About one in six Israeli Jews are post-Soviet immigrants! (Never mind all the Arabs who are part of the state of Israel but cannot be Zionists & might not be dedicated to a common good.)

So actually it’s the state part of ethno-state that dominates thought, for three related reasons: First, Israel functions as a state, where no other state in Europe or the Americas does: Israel can fight wars without suffering horrible inner divides & can even win wars. At the basic level, who’s in & who’s out is clear, potential fellow soldiers v. potential enemies. We should all have this much clarity in our own countries… The oddity is that Israel in this sense is our Western past—even European states used to have this much clarity, but it’s been lost, corrupted. Moral corruption is so advanced among Western elites that they have a deep aversion to our waging war &, on the other hand, an even more contemptible slavishness toward tyrannies or savages waging war or just massacring people.

Next, the purpose of the Israeli state is clearly declared to all the world: To be a home for the Jews who move to Israel. As a home, it’s supposed to be friendly, loving, exclusive; but as a Jewish home specifically, it’s supposed to be open to the idea of a chosen people: Jews understand themselves in relation to a divine law, a holy teaching: Torah. No other modern state has such clarity of purpose & such a source of coherence in its teachings. Israel is accordingly closed off as a community to foreign influences in ways no other modern state is. Small though it is, it’s got a pride & confidence that former empires like England & France now lack; Israeli Jews are even prouder of Israel than Americans are of America. Almost every other state comparatively looks either like it’s inviting foreign invasion (& by Muslims especially) or like it’s managing decline—a hospice with financial support, maybe, but not a home for a confident people! America is, of course, the world power, it’s almost synonymous with civilization, as opposed to tyranny or savagery or decadence; moreover, Americans love America. But America has a problem Israel doesn’t: Too many Americans are eager to say they hate other Americans on political principle: Especially dangerous, there’s a great conflict between the state & the people. Americans have a great history, they have superior political resources, from the Declaration & Constitution to the historic Protestant churches (which are a pattern for Catholics, too), but American elites openly declare they hate those resources, so America has neither clarity of purpose nor agreed principles!

Finally, the Israeli state is fundamentally indifferent to the idea of Progress toward Perpetual Peace. It’s not unique in this regard (think of China or India, or other less successful states), but it’s the only Western state (it’s an offshoot of European nationalism later propped up by American power) in which it’s common to read ancient books in education, instead of the latest propaganda. Since Western elites are Progressive, they hate the spectacle of a state that should be progressive, since it was invented after WW2 with international support, but which refuses to be administered by the UN &c.

Israel as a state is astonishing & admirable: How many other 20th c. foundings have been this successful, not only enduring beyond one man’s lifetime, but fostering a decent, non-tyrannical way of life? Nevertheless, Israel doesn’t have elite admirers. Singapore, for example, does. In that sense, de Gaulle’s Fifth French Republic is a founding that deserves a lot more applause than it receives, but it at least used to receive applause. Most of the theoretical opposition to Israel, ultimately, is opposition to politics. Israel was made by politicians, Zionists; it’s not the effect of a race or a religion (or a racial religion). “Scientists” hate politics because they’re atheistic materialist globalists—they think in in-human, a-political categories that accept no limits because they never encounter reality; they seek another cause than the political cause, Zionism, & they reject therefore the boundaries of the political community, too. But many or most nationalists also hate politics because they fear the modern state, which is also a child of modern science. Hence the globalist-anti-globalist “intellectual alliance” against Israel, the most obviously political actor covered in our press & other mass-media.

Elites on the left are now mostly enemies of civilization; they are moral monsters who want to mutilate mankind. Hence, the anti-Israel sentiment on the left & among liberals, based on the recognition that everything we used to hold dear is visible in Israel without the humiliations or political attacks decent Americans suffer at home from Progressive elites. Contrariwise, on the right the problem is that we don’t have elites. These are two forms of irresponsibility, rather like malfeasance & misfeasance. Political conflict in America is moving quickly toward raising the regime question, what do we take justice to consist in, what rights & what duties, & how do we act to secure the American way of life in education, politics, &c.? For the right to win, it would have to show wisdom, as well as the will to act. Wisdom in America is tested by how seriously you take (1) American history, especially the great conflicts & the great politicians, including their philosophical studies & ideas about education, (2) Christianity, which admittedly includes a bewildering variety, & (3) technology, commerce, economics.