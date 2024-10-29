One of the great tutors of St. John’s, Eva Brann, has died at the age of 95. She wrote on many matters in philosophy & translated a number of Platonic dialogues. I recommend two of her late works, Homeric Moments & The Music Of The Republic. You can listen to her reminisce in her late years about education & her education.
"One of the great tutors of St. John's" indeed. Another time we can wonder at the fact that there were many "great tutors" at St. John's. Today it is right and proper to remember and celebrate her. Frankly, I don't think any of us are up to the task of praising her adequately. I'll just add my little testimonial: when I recalled that she was around, the world was not so crazy. May her memory be a blessing!