Eva Brann’s Helen, Part I
With a Few of My Own Interpretations Added
The Provo Great Books Club read the Odyssey over the summer, and that’s led to several posts of mine: one on translations, one on the runner-up secondary works(by Gregory Nagy, Luc Ferry, and Bernard Knox), and another on the best, Jenny Strauss Clay’s The Wrath of Athena, and Eva Brann’s Homeric Moments.
As it seems something I need to get out of my sy…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.