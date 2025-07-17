PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CJ Wolfe's avatar
CJ Wolfe
10h

I recently heard about New York Times 'news analysis' articles. Apparently:

'a "news analysis" is where a reporter writes an op-ed. It is not entirely objective, but instead allows a card-carrying journalist to tell us what he really thinks.'

What a joke

https://reason.com/volokh/2025/07/13/donald-trump-the-transformational-president/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Titus Techera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture