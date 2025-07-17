The NYT just got rid of its critics, people of whom you have never heard & about whom you don’t need to read, since they lack influence as well as taste—it’s a telling moment, liberalism shedding its delusions of influence over pop culture—music, TV—or even comprehension of it. The classical music & theater critics also got removed, but that goes without saying.

But of course, film & TV—that’s the only part of the pop culture that matters nowadays, & the death of criticism comes in this case comes from Netflix more than from Rotten Tomatoes. The middle class audience does not enjoy discussions of questions of taste. They do not even care to arrange themselves by their loves or hate that much; neither remembering fondly the past nor a capacious vision of the world, through the screen, matters. Each family room is in that sense by itself, isolated from anything larger.

Critics were, anyway, never part of middle class America, but a part of the liberal elite—but they are neither glamorous, nor wealthy, nor political, so they simply do not matter. They were mere arbiters among elite liberal factions, because liberals care about glamour & intellectuals.

Some interesting, thoughtful people flourished in that situation, but no critic in America has ever had any authority. No one has successfully argued against success, no one has successfully argued for talent where liberals would not accept it. The best had at least one temporary victory somewhere, but that's it. Nothing lasting. In short, criticism is PR or ideology, but not what you read about in Aristotle's Poetics.

Nor have critics managed to create a film education. This was pointed out by the late works of Godard, which attempted such an achievement; in America, Scorsese has made efforts in this regard, as has Tarantino, with little success. They're all writers, yet writing doesn't much matter.

Film especially was part of the grandeur of 20th c. democracy, in its rebellion against aristocracy or “culture,” in its worldwide expansion—part of the planetary culture of technology. But critics never understood where they stand to politics & tech, they entertained liberal delusions about the most illiberal medium, confusing their social standing with influence.

After all the failures of the medium, film now has only one purpose: Digital nationalism, to create the taste for remembrance & the connection of interesting, somehow representative American men & the American way of life. To dramatize the national conflict without presupposing its resolution, but with respect or even reverence for the great American experiment. Critics can serve that end, educate artists about how to give the audience what they most urgently need—but not the people who have delusions of glamour.