Since First Things launched its “A Future for The Family Manifesto” with the premise that tech should be based around the American family, I was reminded how rare that thinking is, including in entertainment. I could only really remember one major attempt: Lost In Space, on Netflix (2018-21), a Christmas show about family for families to watch together: The Robinsons are on a galactic sci-fi adventure, with some thriller and horror thrown in—this was a success, which was rare for family shows in the bygone era of prestige TV. I don’t know if it was popular, since Netflix only releases cherry-picked data, whenever the spirit moves them, but at least it wasn’t a case of canceled TV, they wrapped up the whole story in 28 episodes, over three seasons.

The novelist Walker Percy wrote wonderfully about how Americans really are Lost in the Cosmos—Lost in Space is almost the show to illustrate his point by mingling everything he feared about our desperate desire to overcome our nature. The Robinsons are thus both very strange & very familiar: Peak human beings playing middle-class Americans. A typical family with two point something children, ranging from badass to genius.

John Robinson, father of the family, is a former Navy SEAL. As such, he’s indestructible, which turns out to be the virtue of servants. John’s job is to protect his wife Maureen, who is more intelligent & better educated than him. Maureen’s job is to do incredibly risky things that threaten to kill the entire family—it’s the only way to save them. This, indeed, is a modern view of parenting!

In the original ‘60s TV show, John was the astrophysicist leading the mission. Maureen was a biochemist. Both were doctors, but he was the Professor. Perhaps that’s inegalitarian, revolting modern taste, but it suggested, that men are more theoretical & abstracted, whereas women are more interested in life. Maureen would be interested in life, in gardening, in food, in her children. You may find some merit there.

This has changed. Egalitarianism now requires that the man be the brawn, the woman the brains. Much of the first season of Lost in Space was dedicated to figuring out whether John even fits in this model of the modern family, which is dedicated to women, run by women, & in the Robinsons’ case, mostly populated with women, too. In the second season, he settles in his job—his major virtue turns out to be obedience.

This, of course, fits with our times. Women do indeed now dominate in educational achievement, for the first time in American history, at every level of education, & so the family on the show is far more plausible than might have seemed even in the science fiction of the optimistic mid-century.

So the central character is Maureen, the idol of our times, piously designed to prove that a woman can have it all. She has three children, two of which are incredible, & the third not too shabby either, who all overcome their difficulties. She’s also incredibly well educated, active & very successful as a scientist, & eager to boss everyone around in accordance with her superior knowledge. She’s also beautiful, strong, & indomitable.

Science thus empowers women & replaces men. Men & women are still different, but the difference no longer matters, because it primarily concerns the body. The virtues of the Navy SEAL are no longer really needed. Knowledge of war, surprisingly, is also dismissed, despite the continuous violence on the show, because that violence is about robots, not men. Thus, John is not even much of an educator to his children, except by offering them moral support as they develop their powers.

The future is elsewhere, with the kids. The eldest, Judy, is a young adult who is both strong, athletic, beautiful & a remarkable doctor saving lives. Since this is a Progressive show, she is black, to show inclusiveness. In the second season, her relation to John develops: He adopted & raised her, teaching her to be strong—now it’s time for her to save him.

This is, of course, touching & perhaps what we all wish for our children, but it is also another sign of the father’s irrelevance. Indeed, the more scientific wonders occur on the show, the more useless he seems, since he has no relevant knowledge, whereas whenever violence erupts, everyone else is shockingly able to deal with it without him. Mostly, even his job as protector is done by machines.

The middle child is teenager Penny, who looks like her mother, but lacks scientific expertise. Her gifts turn out to be literary &, indeed, psychological. You’d expect her to be somewhat closer to her father, since they’re both on the outside of science looking in, but she wants to be like her mother, who cannot pay attention to her. She’s the only normal-seeming kid, unless you recognize that intrigue is also a rare skill.

The youngest, Will, is a shy boy, soft & weak, but also a scientific genius like his mother. Indeed, he’s the only character comparable in importance to her—you can take the rest out of the story & it doesn’t really need to change, but Will matters, because he has, instead of pet, friend, & father, a robot of unknown origin whose incredible powers also make him very dangerous.

The mysterious robot is the key to technology for faster than light travel & also an alien attack on humanity. The future depends on it. At the same time, its relationship with Will is the only really touching part of the story—it makes the accident of their meeting feel like it’s actually fated.

So much so that not even when the robot is absent does the dignity of the man revive. The woman is firmly the leader, even though, as I said, she repeatedly decides on things that threaten to kill everyone. The story strangely both vindicates her every decision & revels in the fearful things that follow.

It’s amazing to see this portrayal of the consequences of technological power—sometimes, the formerly absent John seems closer to the kids than Maureen, even though he’s the one who’s seen the horrors of war. Beyond this psychological issue, there’s the technological work to be done on the mission, which of course also separates the family according to the tasks they can perform.

To follow the logic of the story is to wonder how the Robinsons could even stay together as a family! John isn’t really needed, since the women are quite manly by themselves. Penny, the non-scientific child, doesn’t fit in either, since there’s no room for the fine arts. Moreover, the scientifically competent members themselves thrive apart from family, as well as from each other, Maureen running the expedition & Will figuring out strange techno-powers.

The obvious answer to the problem is female techno-communism. Based on tech, it would be an organization that doesn’t require manly strength; as communism, it binds everyone together in an arrangement that caters to each one’s needs; it must be female, since after all reproduction matters & must replace war, not to say insistence on individuality. It’s not the talents required to fulfill a task, but the urgency of the task for the collective well-being that counts.