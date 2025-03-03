Women, what can one say!

There are ten movies nominated for Best Picture. Three are watchable. Four have female protagonist; two have transgender protagonists; two have oppressed minority male protagonists; two are played by women’s favorite Timothee Chalamet.

One of these ten is funny, The Substance, by French director Coralie Fargeat, a satire of Hollywood plastic surgery that no one ever thought anyone would make!—Starring Demi Moore, who is now old & therefore the protagonist in a story about an old actress being horrified by old age. It’s in parts funny, for the most part obscene, & it also features body horror, perhaps we could call it amateur-hour Cronenberg. A new feminism for a new age of pathologies. If the Oscars are all about feminism, this one should win, not least because it’s made by a feminist—the others are the work of self-hating males!

Here’s my review, in the AIER publication, FUSION:

This year’s Oscars provide another example. There are no popular movies likely to win awards, nor any stars left. There’s only one movie aimed at young men nominated, Dune. & everyone seems sure it’s a loser. Women & women’s tastes, on the other hand, dominate the nominations in all the major categories. At one end of the range, we have a musical about a cartel gangster seeking castration to become transgender. Emilia Perez was an Oscar favorite until it turned out that the actor (or actress) who played the title character is a Hitler fan. Hitler embarrasses Oscar voters more than trans-activism excites them, so Emilia Perez is unlikely to win. At the other end, there’s a romantic comedy about a lady of negotiable affection who sweeps a Russian gangster’s son off his feet. Anora was also much praised. Yet almost nobody watches these movies. So let’s move on to the one movie that affirms that the future is female with some real artistry & commercial success—The Substance, a horror-comedy starring Demi Moore.

Read the whole thing.