This week was the 100th an. of Flannery O’Connor’s birthday. She had a sense of humor as a writer, but also a desire to show how faith might steal its way into people’s lives. Almost invariably, the figures in her short stories are not people you’d want to befriend or perhaps even meet. It would be shocking if such people were our family members. We wouldn’t wish it on our neighbors. Yet it happens. What does it reveal about the difficulties of morality? Well, read some of her stories.

You could also listen to her read what I think is her most famous short story:

Here’s Flannery talking about some of her observations. She sometimes wrote essays, too, & those also included jokes.

Finally, if you’re a fan of Bishop Barron, here’s an unusual interview he did with Ethan Hawke, who has recently directed a movie about Flannery, & his daughter Maya, who plays her.