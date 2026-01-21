My friend Jon Harris, host of Conversations That Matter, talked about national cuisine the other day—I think he’s right & you should listen to him—if anything, he’s not going far enough. Food nationalism should be core to MAGA. From restoring cooking at home to caring more about regional dishes & ingredients, I hope Americans will demand healthy, tasty food & figure out how to make it affordable. More farmers, more commerce, better taste, more confidence in the shared pleasures of the table. All of these things are part of family life, but also of community events, whether it’s churches or restaurants. They make memories, too. As well, it’s necessary to take over the food served in schools. Moreover, it would be a major political win, since all-American cooking is now treated as domestic extremism, very rightwing!

I recommend another of Jon’s monologues—on the trouble facing the young, but especially young men, who should be working more, learning faster, earning their confidence &, indeed, earning money.

We either act boldly or we end up with more of Mamdani.