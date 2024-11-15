Yours Truly

My reaction is swinging somewhere between the Junior Parker song I posted the night of the election, where he hits us with that unforgettable “Wooooaaaaaaaaaa…I Feeell, So Good! and “Phew!!!” “That was TOO DAMN CLOSE!” followed by some on my knees thank-you thank-you thank-you to the Good Lord.

Yes, I know. Trump won rather decisively. The polling was again quite off, giving any person who mainly heeded older media little notion that such a victory would be possible.

But around 48% Americans who voted chose Harris and her handlers, even after the ample evidence of her emptiness and unfitness, even after the twin travesties of the Party-directed media suppression of Biden’s mental incapacity and the no-citizen-input replacement of him, even after four years of the Party lying to our faces about unprecedented immigration policies, policies insane by any calculation other than its raw electoral advantage, even after the intellectual bankruptcy and practical misery-making of “Woke” became obvious, even after the multiple fundamental sins of the Covid/Vax Disaster, including two corrupt screw-ups so egregious as to have proved mass-murderous (i.e., the mandated hospital protocols, and the botched vaxxes), and worst of all, even after the most numerous violations of freedom of speech in our history, the result of a coordinated operation which has frightened intelligent people such as Musk enough to get them saying “If we lose this election, it will be the last.”

Yeah, we beat ‘em.

Yes, thank-you thank-you thank-you God, because the attempt to impose a Managerial Despotism and Potemkin Democracy which I sketched in “Whither Our Freedom?” has been defeated for the time being, and perhaps for our lifetimes.

But who the hell are all these people who voted for that Regime?

You see, as Neil Oliver says below about himself, I’m a glass-half-empty guy.

Or more to the point, I am someone who has been wrestling with, as the Davidson piece here forces us to, “the stark reality is that there are a large number of our countrymen who are no longer Americans in any meaningful sense.” The way I’ve put it, in pieces like “The Most Patriotic Phrase You Could Say Today,” is that we are obliged to honor the legal fact that they remain equal holders of U.S. citizenship, but we no longer feel the spiritual/creedal aspect of shared citizenship with them.

For they are for despotism! Sure, many of them are for it without quite understanding that are, though that excuse is wearing thinner by the year.

Or to say the same thing, they are for a conversational and media prohibition of all facts and possibilities they dislike, and an exclusion from most careers of anyone who regularly violates that prohibition.

Let us hope and pray that, for the less deluded of them, the shock of Trump’s re-election will finally break through their denial processes, making them see that they must admit into their mental and social worlds the discourses and persons they have long just shut the door on.

John Daniel Davidson

Davidson is a senior editor of the important conservative platform The Federalist, and his piece is “After Trump’s Victory, There Can Be No Unity without a Reckoning.” In some ways it is a push-back against recent peace-making gestures on the part of Trump. It’s short, and includes a passage correctly calling for the total overhaul of the DOJ and FBI. Here’s a taste:

The truth is, if Trump hadn’t won he’d be going to prison. …Musk would have been targeted by the government, bankrupted, and subjected to years of lawfare. …The idea that we should just forget all that now for the sake of unity is deeply misguided and naïve. If those responsible aren’t held accountable, they will never stop trying to destroy their enemies by any means they can. Before we ever achieve anything like unity in America again, there must be a reckoning and there must be justice. …

Or as he put it in the lead:

You can’t smack someone in the face with a hammer and then insist everyone calm down.

So in summary,

…We can’t just say “Oh well we’re all Americans in the end.” That won’t cut it. The stark reality is that there are a large number of our countrymen who…as Glenn Ellmers has written… “do not believe in, live by, or even like the principles, traditions, and ideals that until recently defined America as a nation and as a people. It is not obvious what we should call these citizen-aliens, these non-American Americans; but they are something else.” …We can’t paper over those differences, and we shouldn’t.

John Daniel Davidson

Librarian of Celaeno

If Davidson’s and my reflections leave you a little too down in this moment of new hope, go to one of the best substack essays ever, “The Return of The King: The Age of Men Comes Once More,” which analyzes the election victory, in terms of Manliness and Myth. I am grateful the elder-sage political philosopher Harvey Mansfield is still with us, for many reasons, but also for imagining the pleasure that he, the author of 2006’s landmark book Manliness, will derive from reading this.

Everything was in place to permanently destroy the US as a country…if Harris had won... That prospect is a fading proposition now, roundly repudiated by a force the enemy thought beaten down and irrelevant. Much has been made of the political and social significance of Trump’s defeating not one, but two women in non-successive presidential elections. Not enough has been made of the metaphysical implications. Trump has done more than change the course of policy; he has revived and re-energized Western manhood. The inception of his second administration also marks the inception of a new age of masculine vitality, with a corresponding sunsetting of managerialism’s warped feminine ethos. …How that happened will be discussed by a range of commentators from all sorts of angles, but to my mind, the answer is not so much political or sociological, but rather, mythological.

What follows is sheer brilliance, incorporating strange Japanese videos, including a hilarious one featuring the ghost of Shinzo Abe, and a mythological analysis of a ‘round table’ of Trump’s 2024 men, including Elon as the Merlin figure, J.D. as the Striver, RFK as the Patrician, and perhaps, behind-the-scenes, Barron Trump as the counselor-Prince. The mythological/metaphysical analysis is not just insightful art, but more correct about the biggest factors than any typical analysis would be: about Trump’s connection with young men sick of their doomy prospects, about how Trump has become in some ways a ‘kingly’ symbol/reality of the chosen leader who must transcend the typical divides of the politicians, and about, in the best explanation I’ve read anywhere of this, how the Trump of today is quite different from that of 2016-2020. He’s reinvented himself through the trial of fire which he bravely and self-sacrificially chose, culminating in his nearly getting killed.

(One of my prayers these days is that Trump arranges some time for his pushed-to-the-maximum spirit and body to rest.)

Now I do feel obliged to mention a difference I have with Librarian about this piece, one which may reflect a fundamental difference. I think the way he uses the Chesterton ‘nursery ethics’ quotation, to explain women’s behavior in politics, is ultimately off, and I suspect that my judgment of the quote—I have not considered it in its original context—would be that it is itself wrong. That is, I say that Librarian, and perhaps Chesterton too, lead the reader to mistake a real tendency of women for the whole story.

That is more in the realm of debatable judgment, but Librarian follows that quote with the most famous passage in Democracy in America, the one about the ‘nanny state’ of soft despotism, and in this case, given my scholarship, I know that Tocqueville insists that we have to choose for modern democracy, and that part of that package is an acceptance of the inevitability of women’s right to vote. It would not be too difficult to extend the idea there to accepting that women will also demand basic rights of elementary liberal constitutionalism, such as the right to pursue various kinds of employment, the right which was wrongfully denied to Myra Bradwell in Bradwell v. Illinois (1873). She wanted to practice law, and had bested all the tests. That is, I believe that the Tocquevillean must accept what we call “first wave” or “Susan B. Antony” feminism in the main. To be for liberal democracy is to be, in this sense, also a feminist. Thus also, to be a conservative is to be a feminist. (And BTW, shouldn’t we admit that, in a cultural not political mode, Jesus Christ was some kind of feminist too?) I could arrive at the same conclusion by applying Thomas West’s analysis in Vindicating the Founders of early women’s voting in America, which--contrary to what certain willfully ignorant boosters in Utah say—first happened on a significant scale in late 1790s to early 1800s New Jersey, and precisely because the Revolution’s natural rights principles suggested it. But whether more guided by Tocquevillean wisdom or Claremontian natural-rights philosophy, I insist that to be a conservative is to be a defender of many rights coming from the Liberal aspect of liberal democracy. And that does require rejections of second- and third- wave feminism precise enough to not seem like anti-feminism simply.

Librarian at times says he is a “monarchist,” and, he is one of those writers who regularly--and thus in my judgment irresponsibly--, dumps on an undifferentiated “Liberalism.” I think his substack has been the standout newcomer of 2024, but as far as I am aware, we have not yet had a post from him laying out his kind of monarchism and anti-Liberalism.

To underline my point, and usefully so in these times of ideological turbulence, I say that conservativism MUST:

1) Remain a type of defense of the capital-L liberalism necessary to maintain liberal democracy, or in other words, necessary to defend the Liberal rights key to modern democracy’s liberty. See Harvey Mansfield’s and my thoughts on this--you will see that neither of us claim conservatism is a defense of all aspects of classic Liberalism.

2) Remain feminist in the first-wave sense described above.

3) Remain committed to America being a multi-racial republic, a commitment which for that nation became irreversible once the 13th, 14th, and 15th were ratified.

These are non-negotiable principles of conservativism, and anyone who can’t commit to them isn’t a conservative. There are a few more such principles than these, and much more to say about each of the three listed here—maybe in another post if there’s interest.

While I have no reason to worry about Librarian on principle 3, it is possible that he rejects 1 and 2, such that it is best to regard him as a present ally of conservatism rather than a conservative proper. I welcome any clarification he would like to make.

Neil Oliver

Oliver is Scottish, and prior to the Covid/Vax Disaster, a popular explainer of archeology and related topics on UK television. He was popular in part because he was default moderate-left, though his work was apolitical. He is one of many former progressivists whose viewpoint the Disaster forever changed, leaving them “politically homeless.” Oliver does seem more willing than many of these, however, to admit the present need for alliance with populist-conservatives.

What I share with Davidson and Librarian is a long-cultivated right-wing intellectual awareness of how the left has been corrupting so much of our society. If the three of us were to have a candid conversation with Oliver, we might say, “What were you thinking in 2014-2019? Couldn’t you have seen?” And his reply, as the video below illustrates, would be, “I know, I know.” Still, we might wonder how quickly an ex-progressivist like him will learn what he needs to, and whether his ilk could harm right-wing coalitions by bringing over bad habits of mind they learned from leftism.

Closely related to this is a fact important to my trying to stand both with the conservative and the covid-dissident camps—namely, that many key dissident writers, such as Mark Crispin Miller, Margaret Anna Alice, C.J. Hopkins, and Naomi Wolf, come from leftist or hyper-liberal backgrounds. At times this has led to tense exchanges—most of them of productive tension--in the comment threads of Substack. As an example of more a tense exchange, when it became evident this year that Mark Crispin Miller was expounding an uncompromising form of “anti-Zionism” (see the comments) I told him I would henceforth seldom be visiting his site, despite the important work his research team does on obituary patterns world-wide.

This is somewhere in the back of my mind when I think about Oliver, though very far back, because my main response is that I just love him, and strongly trust his instincts. His forte is the videoed monologue, and he’s particularly powerful in conveying the dissident sense that we now live in an entirely new world; more generally, he’s often able to bring together the intellectual/analytic response with the emotions-gauging response better than anyone.

Those strengths are evident in his talk on Trump’s victory:

…so what's my reaction? I have to say from the heart I'm allowing myself some optimism today, some modicum of Hope; and I am a glass-half empty kind of a guy, so some optimism and some hope can go a long, long way… The last four years have left me so rattled about everything that a little optimism and a little hope is all I can afford, and it's a lot.

More from it:

My connections to the world beyond my front door have changed beyond all recognition in recent times… …I find myself in this place that's--well it is the same and yet it's most definitely not the same, and I simply don't know how to read it anymore… I've gone from being a fluent reader to one suffering from something akin to dyslexia so that everything's jumbled before my eyes and I, I struggle to make sense. That said, …a lot of the change that I've been through, that I'm still going through, has been conscious …I've abandoned so many old assumptions. I've stopped listening to so much I used to listen to, I've stopped watching so much that I used to watch, and most affecting of all, I've stopped thinking what I used to think. …I acknowledge that I've even been through a period of mourning for a lot of what I knew before and it's some of it the silly things like TV shows, TV that my family used to watch together, especially when our kids were younger… …Saturday night telly was sharing the experience of watching something on the same screen and all of that is long gone now…all of that has gone from our lives as completely as though none of it had ever been and it's such a little thing, such a trivial thing in so many ways, but nonetheless it registers.

…I can't think of anyone famous, or just people that I used to know in private life, who I would say has actually changed since 2020. On the contrary they're exactly the same, exactly. It's just that now I see them differently, or maybe I see them clearly as though for the first time…

I feel what Oliver is saying at a deep level, but I can report that I was not as intellectually rattled as Oliver was. This may seem smug, but my Christian faith, my political wisdom won through Great Books study, and my conservatism, all had me better prepared. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t emotionally difficult. For example, it was hard having to actually think prior to last Tuesday that my future could turn out one of estranged and impoverished house-arrest, or of grubby and long-shot revolution-participation. And that doesn’t mean, though I’m not as pessimistic about human change as Oliver is, that I’m not flabbergasted by and at a loss regarding my acquaintances, friends, and relations who are, as RFK Jr. put it recently (27:06), speaking particularly of members of his own family

…under this kind of hypnosis. They’re people who believe in human rights; they believe in freedom of speech; they believe in--you know--they don't want us to become an imperial state of censorship and a surveillance state at home. And they've always shared my values…they’re human rights advocates, and they've been persuaded by this kind of propaganda wall to turn on their own values… …all of us have friends that have done that and you know where you can't talk to people anymore, where there's just, you know, just this kind of wall of propaganda that’s put a large part of our population under a mass hypnosis…

Again, that’s likely the biggest problem we now face.

My Additional Reaction as a Conservative Covid-Vax Dissident

But what’s been uniquely hard for me about 2020-2024 is this: many of my fellow Christians, and most of my fellow conservatives, have let me down regarding one of the main sections of that “wall of propaganda.” Like Davidson, like The Federalist he helps edit, and again, like nearly all members of and aspirants to professional conservativism—I hope to speak some other time about how this plays out in the churches--they refuse to talk about the millions of deaths and tens of millions of injuries from the Covid-19 vaxxes. I call them supservatives, suppressors; I beg, bargain, and even threaten; I write essay after essay; I send email after unanswered email; but nothing changes, and even now it might not, though every one of the supservatives is on a collision course with the logic of Trump’s MAHA promises. (More on that last point soon.)

They are against the overall wall of propaganda and have helped ram this massive new Trump-shaped hole through it, but I also know that, by agreeing to maintain the wall in one area, they have committed a great sin.

And so when Oliver says maybe I see them clearly as though for the first time, I register it differently, though I know that he’s speaking about how he now sees the progressivists. I’m not saying the conservative suppressors of this one big story have anywhere near as much to repent of as the progressivist Wall-builders who are suppressing twenty big stories alongside it. I’m just reporting how Oliver’s words emotionally land in my inner ear, reporting the fact that for me, they bring people like Davidson to mind.

Though I should add that all that’s clear for me about the case is that many people who I thought were devoted to principles, especially the principles of truth-telling and the Golden Rule commanded by the Bible, and the principle of Open Journalism demanded by Liberal Democracy, have proven not to be.

Well, that’s a too downer of a note to end on in such a moment, so I’ll give the last words to Oliver, ones which more obviously combine sobriety and hope: