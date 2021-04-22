French Military v. wokies
While the US military is turning woke, France is offering a shocking counter-example
So I ran across a brief, but shocking statement today signed by twenty French generals, an hundred officers of rank, more than a thousand other members of the military—in retirement. This statement against the woke tendencies in France goes from the salutary to the warning of civil war. This is, of course, unthinkable in America, where the top brass see…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.