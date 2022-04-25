French President Macron re-elected in a disappointing campaign
Further notes on the failures of French politics
Two weeks back, after the first round of the presidential elections, I wrote some thoughts on the collapse of the fifth French Republic, made obvious even for incurious people by the collapse of the parties that gave that regime its legitimacy, by connecting the people & the state. I contemplated writing on Mme. Marine Le Pen, who challenged M. Macron i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.