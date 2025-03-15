Thanks to my friends at the British magazine The Critic, I had the opportunity to write an update on the political drama unfolding in Bucharest, Romania. European elites are backing a coup d’etat enacted in broad daylight, but in slow-motion, something very rare indeed.

On the one hand, Romanians are just learning today for whom they are allowed to vote for the upcoming presidential elections in May. On the other, they have no idea what happened so that the presidential elections back in November were canceled, annulled, but everyone has to pretend that they never happened. One odd result is that the two candidates that on November 24, 2024 won about 45% of the vote between them & made the runoff, have since disappeared from politics, though they are trying through their public statements to remind people of, well, reality. They were supposed to be contenders for the presidency; they’ve been relegated to desperate figures speaking in a moment stripped of its context. Instead, the people running are a mix of people defeated in November & politicians whose careers ended a decade back or more; it’s remarkable how difficult it is to try to normalize politics after a coup!

Let me lead you into the piece:

I’m Romanian & I recently turned 39, soon after Romanian democracy turned 35 — if we date it to the secretive execution of the tyrant Ceausescu & his wife, on Christmas morning, 1989. A basic rule of politics that most people in the West don’t know is that almost nobody respects a political regime younger than himself. We could all have been spared regime change had we known this. We could be spared regime change now, which is happening in Romania, by a coup d’etat.

Read the whole thing! I describe the political drama of democracy in the various NATO middle powers, where elites employ the state to get rid of dissent. I also cite the best political thinker in France or Europe, Pierre Manent, on the “extremism of the center.”

I’ve got another piece coming out on the American perspective on the NATO problem, as already opened by Trump, & expressed most clearly by J.D. Vance in his remarkable speech at the Munich Security Conference.

I leave you with my essay for The Critic at the time of the coup, back in December. It’s been three months, & it’s still hard to say what world we’re living in.