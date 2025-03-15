Further notes on the coup in Romania
Thanks to my friends at the British magazine The Critic, I had the opportunity to write an update on the political drama unfolding in Bucharest, Romania. European elites are backing a coup d’etat enacted in broad daylight, but in slow-motion, something very rare indeed.
On the one hand, Romanians are just learning today for whom they are allowed to vote for the upcoming presidential elections in May. On the other, they have no idea what happened so that the presidential elections back in November were canceled, annulled, but everyone has to pretend that they never happened. One odd result is that the two candidates that on November 24, 2024 won about 45% of the vote between them & made the runoff, have since disappeared from politics, though they are trying through their public statements to remind people of, well, reality. They were supposed to be contenders for the presidency; they’ve been relegated to desperate figures speaking in a moment stripped of its context. Instead, the people running are a mix of people defeated in November & politicians whose careers ended a decade back or more; it’s remarkable how difficult it is to try to normalize politics after a coup!
Let me lead you into the piece:
I’m Romanian & I recently turned 39, soon after Romanian democracy turned 35 — if we date it to the secretive execution of the tyrant Ceausescu & his wife, on Christmas morning, 1989. A basic rule of politics that most people in the West don’t know is that almost nobody respects a political regime younger than himself. We could all have been spared regime change had we known this. We could be spared regime change now, which is happening in Romania, by a coup d’etat.
Read the whole thing! I describe the political drama of democracy in the various NATO middle powers, where elites employ the state to get rid of dissent. I also cite the best political thinker in France or Europe, Pierre Manent, on the “extremism of the center.”
I’ve got another piece coming out on the American perspective on the NATO problem, as already opened by Trump, & expressed most clearly by J.D. Vance in his remarkable speech at the Munich Security Conference.
I leave you with my essay for The Critic at the time of the coup, back in December. It’s been three months, & it’s still hard to say what world we’re living in.
Sunday, December 8 is Constitution Day in Romania & it was supposed to be the day of the runoff in the Romanian presidential elections. This is the only political event that really counts for Romanians. The country is run by a Prime Minister, the creature of coalition-building in the Parliament. Everyone knows this, but nevertheless people do not really bother to vote in legislative elections, which have markedly lower turnout. But the election didn’t happen. It was in fact canceled. The Constitution has been suspended.
Constitutional or electoral design doesn’t impress Romanians anyway. They believe that the president represents the nation, so they vote in high numbers for the head of state rather than the head of gov’t. There’s something a little pathetic in that attitude, setting up a rather powerless figure — a hope against hope that how the country works might bear resemblance to what people believe in. But this year we have learned that this belief creates a great danger, because it allows for the decapitation of the national representative.
Ordinarily, voting for a party in Parliament is considered a somewhat low gesture in Romania, almost like acquiescence in corruption. The popular attitude is resignation & contempt. Voting for the president actually brings out the passions in people. But in 2024, democracy has been suspended from the institutional apex of Romanian politics & nobody knows how to react. Maybe this is proof of our innocence. Innocent people don’t have backup plans or alibis. They are simply stunned.