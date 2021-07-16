This summer I’ve been reading a really old book about some really old people- Fustel de Coulanges’ The Ancient City (1864). This book is excellently written and important for a number of reasons, but in my own case I wanted to read it because of the influence it had on some of my teachers- specifically, the Straussians. It’s important to “know thyself,”…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.