This is from Naomi Wolf’s recent essay, “The Death of Culture: How Lies Killed Books.” :
I recently came home from a visit to Hipster Brooklyn…
The staffers at the Brooklyn branch of McNally Jackson Bookstore, an independent bookstore which had for years been a stalwart outpost of free-thinking publishing, were still masked, against all reason. I walked …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.