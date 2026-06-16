One of my favorite topics has come up several times in the past few days: the possibility (or impossibility) of friendship between God and human beings. The topic came up naturally, during a symposium over beers:



The “Theology on Tap” event on was hosted by a fellow Catholic professor I know here in town. Someone asked during Q&A: what’s the biggest difference between Aquinas and Aristotle?



My friend answered that Aristotle would not claim friendship with God is a constitutive part of happiness, but Aquinas would. He went on to recount Aristotle’s essence of “friendship” (as found in the Rhetoric), that it is to “will the good of the other.” But what good could we human beings will for God, who lacks nothing? Christians such as Aquinas, however, believe that through divine condescension God became man in the Incarnation. It is only through Christ, the one true mediator (as Augustine argues in City of God), that man can become friends with God.

That was a very good answer to the question. As a student of Harry Jaffa (and his book Thomism and Aristotelianism), I would also point to their accounts of humility and magnanimity for differences between Aristotle and Aquinas. Aristotle nowhere speaks of humility as a virtue, and his account of the virtue of magnanimity comes close to praising pride. Aquinas, taking the route Cicero did in his De Officiis, claims both magnanimity and humility are virtues; they deal with the same material (honor) under different forms. Magnanimity is connected to the cardinal virtue of courage in doing great things, and humility is connected with moderation of your self image to see your self for what you really are- a soul created in the image of God (and therefore good) which sometimes strays from the likeness of God thanks to original sin (so sometimes bad).

That last point about the gap between creature and Creator brings up another problem for friendship between God and man: the problem of unequal friendships. Aristotle in the Nicomachean Ethics book VIII, chapter 7 says that there simply can be no genuine frienship when the distance between lesser and greater individuals is too great. Although Aristotle does not directly address it, there can be no real connection between even the best humans and the unmoved mover God; nothing like the connection that we see with the loving God of the Bible. A book I reviewed for the Claremont Review of Books on Aquinas and the Nicomachean Ethics featured a chapter on friendship. In “Phila and Caritas: Some Aspects of Aquinas’s Reception of Aristotle’s Theory of Friendship,” the author Marko Fuchs did not see Aquinas and Aristotle’s accounts of friendship as compatible, due to the unequal friendship between God and man.

So, this Christian idea of friendship between God and man is a real theological development, something that Greek philosophy did not reason to on its own. And here is where this topic came up for me again recently: in a theology text by the late Fr. Roch Kereszty. Fr Roch was one of several Cistercian monks who were kicked out of Zirc, Hungary by the Communists and ended up teaching at the University of Dallas. Fr Roch’s textbook Jesus Christ: Fundamentals of Christology makes this fascinating anthrological point about the friendship with God:

At the heart of the evolution of religions we find a dramatic struggle to reconcile immanence and transcendence in the idea of god. At the most primitive stage, as the study of the most primitive peoples of Africa, America, the islands of the Pacific Ocean, India, and China has shown, there is an almost universal belief in the almigthy, all-good creator god (with or without belief in lesser gods and spirits) who manifests himself primarily in the infinite dimensions of the sky. However, this heavenly god is judged too remote, too good, and too majestic for the needs of man, who often feels unworthy of the personal attention of such a great god. As a result, the heavenly god is not often called upon in prayer, nor is he the center of sacrificial cult. His transcendence is experienced as aloofness and reticence. As history goes on, the heavenly god either ‘retires,’ and becomes a deus otiosus who does not fulfill any religious need, to be eventually replaced by lesser gods; or he is transformed into a more immanent anthropomorphic god: he may change into a storm god, enter into a heirogamy with Mother Earth, and father many lesser gods. These transformed sky-gods and the lesser gods who take the place of the heavenly god, are responsive to man’s needs. They are immanent, within man’s reach, manipulable by sacred rights, and guilty of human sins. But they have lost the transcendence of the heavenly god, they are no longer almighty and all-good: their power is limited by that of other gods, their goodness by human faults and sins. Against this background, the God of the Old Testament emerges as a very special heavenly god. He is a transcendent, almighty creator, holy and good. But he does not ‘retire’ and yield his place to other gods. Even though his people are constantly tempted to abandon him for the sake of the controllable, ‘relevant’ fertility gods of Canaan, he remains present and active among them. As history continues, Yahweh dras nearer and nearer to his people in spite of their infidelities, until he becomes Emmanuel, “God with us,” in the Incarnation. In Christianity, then (and to a lesser degree in Judaism and Islam), God’s transcendence appears not as aloofness, remoteness or irrelevance, but as the almighty power of divine love that bridges the chasm between Creator and creature, God and man, without confusing their distinct identities.

Fr Roch in a footnote says he got this point from one of his brother Cistercians, Fr. Denis Farkasfalvy. The Communists must not have realized they were kicking out some of their most brilliant citizens when they forced them to leave Hungary for Dallas! That’s a charitable reading.

Anyway, it has been good this summer to remember the topic of the friendship between God and man. As the song says, “Why can’t we be friends”?