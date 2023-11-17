The wonderful actress Helen Mirren stars as Golda Meir in an Israeli movie about the Yom Kippur War, on the 50th an. of which, Hamas raided Israel—you know all the horrors the terrorists committed… I reviewed the movie, Golda, for my friends at the Acton Institute, I recommend it, you can stream it, & I’ll start you off with this inducement:

Golda is not…