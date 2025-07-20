Hard to say whether Scottie Scheffler's more serious than other athletes or only incautious—but the obvious truth is that neither golf nor any other sport can be morally satisfying. It doesn't matter. So when he declared the other day that he’s not satisfied by golf, he said something everyone has to reckon with—just listen to his interview, or at least the last five minutes:

Modern life has created this problem—so many rewards for such trivial things, the inevitable consequence of endless prosperity, leading to a lack of concern for those things that aren't trivial. So many millions of people end up being involved in fantasies, often through media, usually through commerce, & they don’t know why.

Scottie has one morally satisfying thing in his life, his family. But that would never be able to satisfy the desire for victory or eminence. There is virtue in being a good husband & father, it's not common, but it's not that rare. Husbands & fathers depend on better man than they are for their ordinary lives. He’s Catholic—that seems to be why he’s so honest, as well as why he’s so dissatisfied with golf. You need something more serious in light of which to judge what you’re doing with your life.

Politics & war are the things men love; the calm, the self-control, as well as the violence of the swing in golf—all of that is merely a small part of training for more serious things. Golf is just something gentlemen do while they consider what to live & die for, or how to go about it. The beauty of the game is a consequence, not a cause of the beauty of the gentlemen.

Lee Kuan Yew was an avid golfer. He famously said "whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him, or give it up. This is not a game." The irons on the golf course simply can't compare.