Paul Seaton
4h

A passage from Manent's book on Pascal: "By a pitch of fantastical imagination, we often deliberately and excessively put ourselves to work increasing the importance of a paltry object. It is the very principle of a game: the player "must create some target for his passions and then arouse his desire, anger, fear, for this object he has created, just like children taking fright at a face they have daubed themselves." In investing disproportionate passion in the game, one that we know to be such, we fill our soul, itself very great, with a very small thing. Nothing is more satisfying and capitivating than the game, no matter what the game, for the one who gives himself to it: he is outside himself and yet remains the master" (p. 143).

Paul Seaton
5h

Quite fine comment on a remarkable moment of candor and truth in highest level sports. As you perhaps alluded to, one dynamic at work is the way that commerce enables and rewards superlative competition and achievement.

