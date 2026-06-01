In the Grey is the new international heist flick by Guy Ritchie: Clever, tough guys go against a drug lord in the cynical but ironic service of global corporate capitalism—witticisms & professionalism, brutal assault infantry tactics & clever gadgets, exotic locales & implausible intrigues, everything you could want by way of spectacle (& which Bond movies can’t deliver anymore) is on offer. It’s entertaining, but disappointing. It fails to live up to Ritchie’s early triad: Lock, Stock, & Two Smoking Barrels (1998) - Snatch (2000) - RocknRolla (2008). In international scope it’s more like The Man From UNCLE (2015) & brings back its star, Henry Cavill (greatest wasted actor of his generation). It also recalls Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023) & The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024). But like all of these recent movies, it fails to come up with truly moving conflicts or protagonists, or a really persuasive vision of our problem with globalization. Ritchie is now the hardest working director in Hollywood, he’s made nine movies since 2019, as though COVID never happened & Hollywood weren’t falling apart. Unfortunately, the more he’s become a Hollywood director, the more he lost his touch—so it’s time to go back to the beginning.

The early Ritchie films are unique in their English humor & a flair for the dramatic. All three use a tangle of plotlines to bring a colorful cast of characters to face off within the deadly labyrinth of the British underworld. The plots are somewhat convoluted, they suffer from certain weaknesses—like a reliance on deus ex machina resolutions & happenstance inciting incidents. But on the whole, the early triad is immensely entertaining because the somewhat forced narratives are populated by captivating characters, either hilarious in an almost slapstick ineptitude, terrifying with a sociopathic cruelty, or imposing with a suave or posh dignity—they’re always caricatures, yet also somehow escape caricature at the last moment, en route to a happy ending. These are stories of male ambition, friendship, rivalry, humor, & suffering—all in a nostalgic video-clip aesthetic more reminiscent of the 1960s than the contemporary world.

In the Gray is the latest iteration of the same old formula but fails to capture Ritchie’s earlier lightning in a bottle. Eiza González is poorly cast as the protagonist, Sophia. She certainly looks the part of a gun moll-cum-instagram model, but lacks the charm & stage presence Ritchie’s roles demand. Not only has the magician’s lovely assistant taken over his role (these are the times), but the role has changed to girlboss. Ritchie relies on gravitas, on his protagonists’ integrity, that is, a willingness to risk their lives, even on a bet, & on dramatization of such once-in-a-lifetime attempts to make something of themselves, despite all their hardship—that’s how he makes his colorful characters come to life. Indeed, that’s why English actors are so conducive to Ritchie’s style; we Americans still associate the accent & mannerisms with the aristocracy—the nobility, erudition, or statesmanship… & then there are the Cockney clowns, fast on their feet, always pulling something over on you…

Matthew McConaughey got away without such an accent in Ritchie’s The Gentlemen (2019), making it fun with sheer intensity & incredible charm, showing that American authenticity can hold its own. Despite The Gentlemen’s inferior plot, watching McConaughey rage was immensely entertaining—a show of manliness, the trademark Ritchie touch. González, by contrast, is typically wooden & occasionally strained, trying to look young & unimpressed. She clutters the run time, failing to provide a compelling emotional motivation for the film. She is not assisted by the fact that the script kills of her character’s mentor to incite the plot, then never revisits the issue. But I’m afraid even a superior script would not have saved González, who has no idea how to act her way out of the trap of Hollywood & instagram. Her only compelling scene last three seconds—she’s convincingly terrified. Her hard-ass lawyering, arrogance, & threats are all comparatively implausible, forced, like watching a toddler threaten to beat you if you deny him a lollipop.

Worse, Gonzales is also supposed to be a narrator. Comparatively, Mark Strong’s narration in RocknRolla is posh & authoritative, a no nonsense enforcer who has beat people down, who comes across as humane because of his rich baritone; Jason Statham’s in Snatch is gritty, raw, a thief & illegal boxing promoter who knows the streets, but who hasn’t lost his sense of the comic, not to say absurd; Alan Ford’s in Lock, Stock is cut-the-shit honest, an older bartender who has seen the worst of the worst in his day; & even Hugh Grant in The Gentlemen manages to bring an animal spirit, a kind of sleazy tell-all investigative reporter who has got the dirt. All four give their films an air of authenticity because they give versions of dealing with the ugly truth, mixing the typically manly qualities of attraction & menace; the viewer is invited into a secret, harsh world in which the narrator is a trusted & benevolent, if cold & cynical, guide. Compare this to González, a real downgrade, whose accent & tenor offer no character at all, certainly no suggestion of familiarity with a life less ordinary.

RocknRolla employed Thandie Newton’s ice queen character to great effect, but she took a back seat to Gerard Butler & Idris Elba, who drove that film. In the Grey’s González completely overshadows Henry Cavill & Jake Gyllenhaal, both in terms of screen time & in the supposed authority that the script ascribes to her. The problem is that both men dominate the screen whether they want to or not, by sheer presence as much as by reputation, & González doesn’t. So either they steal the scene or we get nothing—lost minutes, scenes that feel empty, lest they overshadow her. Cavill & Gyllenhaal do well enough as actors, but the corporate girl boss office politics plot gives their characters no motivation. Even their latent homoerotic tension was done better by Gerard Butler & Tom Hardy in RocknRolla. They’re fun to watch, sure, but you won’t remember why. In the Grey could have been a good film, just Cavill & Gyllenhaal outcompeting a Latino caudillo & winning in style—but that story is impossible even in an extravaganza: Stories are supposed to be about women now.

For example, the weak plot is certainly not aided by starting off with 20 minutes of narration & girlbossing, starring González & Rosamund Pike in a feminist standoff for no reason & with no payoff, attempting to add glamour & sex appeal to corporate lawyering. The Gentlemen started similarly with Grant & Charlie Hunnam. But the difference is that in The Gentlemen, the narrative returns to the standoff between Grant & Hunnam over & over, adding typical Ritchie plot twists like one maneuver after another eventually solving the Rubik cube or untying a complex sailing knot, pick your metaphor. Besides, Grant is incredibly entertaining, if sleazy & gross, so that when he receives his final comeuppance, there is a real catharsis the viewer experiences: Impressive men survive & good-for-nothing sleazeballs get theirs at the end of the day—in a beautiful way, that’s justice. Not so, In the Grey, in which Pike’s frigid, stoney demeanor is the farthest thing from entertaining. There’s such a thing as a comedy of errors—there’s no comedy of botox. The film correctly does not want to return to her because she’s no fun on screen, & therefore, when karma comes knocking on her door, we could hardly remember why we should care.

Pike is even further abused by the plot when she’s used to shoehorn conflict into the coda of the movie, which is bizarrely (& unnecessarily!) appended to the movie, three months after the climactic escape scene, which entirely wastes the tension of the action sequence, which depends on being trapped on a small island with only a few days to do or die. So the structure ends making no sense emotionally, but I’ll leave it aside, since Ritchie has stronger virtues than plotting: Indeed, the color palette & camera work are all great, the spectacle is up to Ritchie’s standards, even the international mercenary style of dress & the patter that goes with it.

But the minor characters are another matter. They are basically forgettable, cardboard cutouts. The early triad of heist films is chock-full of memorable, unique, terrifying, or hilarious side characters. Boris the Blade in Snatch, Colin Farrell’s Coach in The Gentlemen, Matt King’s Cookie & the two Chechens from RocknRolla. These characters all managed to be either bloodcurdling, sidesplitting, or both. In the Grey’s team of heavies has no personality—no identity whatsoever. Carlos Bardem does fine as the macho antagonist, but his performance is nowhere near as terrifying as the Russian oligarch in RocknRolla, nor as moving, for that matter.

In general, Ritchie’s early films brought the viewer into the underworld of English urban crime. Gypsies, Jews, gangsters, yes, the characters were diverse, but they were a patchwork of English urban life. Lock, Stock subtly plays on northern vs southern animosities. RocknRolla weaves in anti-immigrant sentiment seamlessly. Snatch reflects on people’s perception of “pikeys” which would probably not be possible today. It’s the moviemaking version of gonzo journalism. It’s Hunter Thompson or Tom Wolfe brought to the MTV audience. Together, these all telegraph a rich tapestry of social life. Even The Gentlemen explores the decayed reality of old aristocratic families gone broke. The extreme stylization, the surreality of the stories allows Ritchie to return to the origin of the novel in the picaresque—but it only works because he knows the society he’s dramatizing & he he’s found out what’s interesting about it.

In the Grey, on the other hand, is international, & the cast is a random hodgepodge of individuals & nationalities who have nothing in common of any importance & who are arranged randomly. The film doesn’t actually take place in any real place, so you don’t get any sense of deepening familiarity or alienation; worse, instead of feeling like a global adventure, it feels like a series of movie sets. Think Men in Black: International, a movie that shares many of the shortcomings noted here. The result is not an unbelievable fantasy world, it’s not even comedy for the TikTok shorts era—if anything, the frantic pace of the movie, the change of scenery seems to follow from shallowness: There’s nothing else to see here, there’s no underlying reality. Whereas Ritchie’s English underground movies intimated glimpses of a real world the middle classes have no access to, but which arouses passion & curiosity, In the Grey takes place on a dry papier-mâché screen which the viewer is invited to politely ogle, briefly, before moving on. Ritchie’s movies used to be cool. You could say, cool is trying too hard. But it’s still something & it’s been replaced by nothing.

Thankfully, In The Grey is a tight 90 minutes—if you can’t make it good, make it short. Ritchie still makes better films than most of the garbage out of Hollywood. In the Grey is a fun time. But I’ve waited almost twenty years for a sequel to RocknRolla, & it seems I’ll have to wait some more before Ritchie decides to make something really great again.