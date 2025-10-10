A rare trans-Atlantic friendship post. One major problem people on the right have is that their reasonable & even admirable concern with their own affairs leaves them blind to each other’s affairs. We have to figure out somehow what important things we have in common. To that end, I recommend a new show. One of my friends & colleagues at Mathias Corvinus Collegium, Ralph Schoellhammer has started a project for the Brussels Signal, a Euro-skeptic, broadly speaking rightwing media enterprise in Brussels. Ralph has remarkable experience of media in Europe & America—I’ll end this post with his interview with Jordan Peterson!—but he turns, in this show, to talking about the fundamental issues in politics. To begin with, the erosion of legitimacy in Europe, the abandonment by elites of their nations, the successes in national & EU administration that seem to have led us to bureaucratic tyranny, & hence he tries to lay out what’s at stake in the political conflicts of our times.

Ralph gets at certain questions that show the limits of liberalism in our times. Liberals—self-proclaimed—the kinds of people who used to talk about “liberal democracy” but now more dishonestly say “our democracy” (involving themselves in some doubts as to whether it’s shared with anyone else), are caught between two major political movements.

On the one hand, there is a revolutionary left in alliance with Muslim immigrants. This is the most important political fact in Western Europe. England & France can no longer form left-of-center gov’t’s without Muslim factions whose organization & moral-political claims are explicitly premised on changing the regimes in those countries. These factions are also connected to every misery or crime known to man from rape to terrorism to race riots. Germany is in a significantly different situation, but even there, the centrist gov’t’s are increasingly unpopular, the leaders are recycled quicker than Germans have ever felt comfortable doing, & there is increasing misery in life as in politics. So, now London & Paris seem to enjoy tranquility at the mercy of urban mobs of students & Muslim immigrants, often illegal, oftener criminal. Whatever such a way of life could be called—multiculturalism?—it cannot be called liberal or even democratic. These countries have become ungovernable, if we’re serious. They are closer to regime change than they are to civil tranquility.

On the other hand, there are new parties that are called & sometimes call themselves rightwing or nationalist (seldom conservative, for obvious reasons—conservatives look like losers now). The principle that gives coherence & leads to organization in such movements is difficult to understand—there are no great politicians or thinkers involved in these movements. But they are incredibly powerful movements actuated by a horror of Muslim immigration. That’s what’s happening with Reform, in the UK, which is poised to destroy the Tories (a once-in-a-century event, that would be), or Rassemblement National, in France (a somewhat similarly shocking event, since it involves returning to the origins of Gaullist in post-war France), or AFD in Germany (even more shocking, since, again, the whole Federal Republic is in question now).

So, as Ralph says, the hammer must somehow come down. In England, the state arrests ordinary citizens while protecting mass rapists from prosecution, never mind the righteous justice of the people. In France, Marine Le Pen has been with shocking injustice banned from political life, as had previous, Gaullist leaders (Sarkozy, Fillon) by magistrates—meanwhile, Macron loses both legislative elections & his minority gov’t’s (the latest fell in mere hours). In Germany, the magistrates are constantly threatening to ban the entire AFD party, i.e. the political representation of at least a quarter of the electorate, a faction about as big as the one who put forward the current or former chancellors. (The AFD have reacted to their pariah status by giving the leadership to a lesbian scientist who lives with a person of color—that’s some measure of the desperation of the opposition not to be perceived as blue-eyed Germans…)

The simplest way to begin to understand what’s going on in Western Europe (& threatening to come to Central Europe) is that there is now an open conflict between liberalism & nationalism at a level not seen in a century or more. The Austrians could continue with the elites they have—or they could continue as Austrians, but not both; so also the Germans, the various Scandinavian peoples (especially the Swedes), the French, the English, even the tiny Irish. Life is somehow the opposition to ideology. It takes a few different forms, one of the more terrifying of which is, Southern Europe no longer includes children: Spain & even Italy seem in a rush to suicide comparable to Japan or South Korea.

A lot of life is about taking responsibility. The elites we have have brought their peoples to this situation, not just in Europe, of course—Canada looks like a failed state at this point, whereas in America we are witnessing, or even participating in something close to a revolution against the D.C. elites, like in the days of Reagan, Lincoln, or Jefferson. America is in the best position to reorganize (one cannot think of an equivalent of America First in France, never mind other more timorous or polite nations), but America must somehow deal with the rest of the world, starting with what is politely called NATO. The American right is trying to take responsibility for every aspect of American life through the various institutions available, from gov’t to corporations or non-profits to churches. Some awareness of the dangers facing Europe is needed to take responsibility also for foreign affairs. This is what gov’t means, we had better get good at it fairly quickly.