An update: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Gorbachev died. I remind readers of this essay, a timely effort to put into perspective for Europeans & Americans the legacy of a famous politician.

March 2 is the 91st anniversary of the birth of Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev (Михаил Сергеевич Горбачёв), the man, you will remember, who brought the USSR crashing down…