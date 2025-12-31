My last piece of the year, a surprise. Read it here.

One hundred years ago, Charlie Chaplin brought out The Gold Rush, an incredibly famous & influential silent movie that has won the praise of countless artists since. Comedy on screen asserted its rights, as did artists. Accordingly, The Gold Rush is typical of Chaplin’s art, a mix of the high & the low, of the comedy found in the pursuit of happiness, & the warmest sentimentality! It’s also a New Year’s Eve movie, a comic fairy tale.

Chaplin not only wrote, produced, directed, & starred in the movie, which was one of his triumphs, both commercially & critically, but he later re-released it in 1942, with a score, his own narration, & a significantly shorter runtime. Re-edited, the movie satisfied Chaplin’s demand that sentiment be liberated from any detail of storytelling that might savor of the sordid or cynical.

Chaplin, as The Tramp, billed as The Lonesome Prospector, adventures in search of gold in the Klondike at the end of the 19th century. There is a scene for the human drama: Desperate & eager, men go in vast numbers to make their fortune or meet their end. The life-&-death stakes appeal to Chaplin, who’s always trying to show that, behind the ordinary life of middle class society, there are much stronger motives actuating the human heart than the prospect of “commodious living,” to recall a phrase of Thomas Hobbes. As the 20th century dawns, man is still an adventurer.