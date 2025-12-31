PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Eric Scott's avatar
Carl Eric Scott
4h

Happy New Year!

Gold Rush is very good, esp. in remake, but I do have to say, I enjoy Buster Keaton films 20x more than any Chaplin ones. Something about Chaplin bugs me...for one thing, the "cartoon meanness" of his Tramp is harder to like than the same when we see it from Keaton, or even Harold Lloyd.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Titus Techera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture