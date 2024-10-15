Nietzsche is sometimes considered the funniest writer of the 19th c. & since October 15 is the an. of his birth, I thought I’d share some passages I’ve been reading recently, a translation of the first sentence of the Foreword to Beyond Good & Evil:

Presupposing, that Truth is a Woman -, how? is the suspicion ungrounded, that all Philosophers, so far as they were Dogmatics, understood Women badly? that their horrible Earnestness, their maladroit Intrusiveness, with which they have so far made their approaches to the Truth, were unskillful & unseemly Means to capture a Woman? Certain it is that she has not let herself be captured: - & every kind of Dogmatism stands there today in a overcast & dispirited Attitude. If it’s at all standing!

Vorausgesetzt, dass die Wahrheit ein Weib ist —, wie? ist der Verdacht nicht gegründet, dass alle Philosophen, sofern sie Dogmatiker waren, sich schlecht auf Weiber verstanden? dass der schauerliche Ernst, die linkische Zudringlichkeit, mit der sie bisher auf die Wahrheit zuzugehen pflegten, ungeschickte und unschickliche Mittel waren, um gerade ein Frauenzimmer für sich einzunehmen? Gewiss ist, dass sie sich nicht hat einnehmen lassen: — und jede Art Dogmatik steht heute mit betrübter und muthloser Haltung da. Wenn sie überhaupt noch steht!