America today celebrates the semiquincentennial an. of the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration has the remarkable merit of recalling always attention to the Founding of a new political order & to the men who accomplished it. Back of the enormous power of America since the World Wars there is that origin, which can never be overcome.

The Founders are a unique group of men, great themselves, as shown in the generation-long work of establishing the new way of life, & aware of greatness in others, as we can see from their education in the classics & their interest in the development of science; they knew they were great, that greatness is rare & unpredictable, & they were accordingly concerned with leaving great powers to heirs who wouldn't be comparably great—the concern is obvious everywhere in the political institutions they formed, installed, & used to govern America, the educational institutions by which they intended to form a new elite, & also the writings & monuments of their lives & deeds.

There are no great men in American politics now. The ordinary life of the country does not require them & perhaps would not tolerate them most of the time; but they are now & again needed—as they were in the Civil War & have been some times since—as they are now. The astonishing power of America over the world has come at this price, that it is now impossible to educate elites who can manage the politics & more broadly the life of the nation. It’s necessary now to read again the Declaration, think about the Founding, & prepare for the greatest political trial since the Civil War.