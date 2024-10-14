So here’s the morning’s news, already about 10 million views on X in a matter of hours. It’s going to be a big deal, because it is the crowning moment in a long campaign against corruption in academia—in elite institutions more broadly, since they all depend on academia for personnel & ideas.

When Chris & I welcomed our Logos Fellows this February for the beginning of a project to teach & guide young journalists, the big recent story was the Claudine Gay scandal at Harvard, a president plagiarist. The journalists who helped bring her down were in the room. Before the year is out, the record of elite liberalism now includes a sitting VP plagiarist who is also the candidate for the presidency. I can only hope conservative journalists & activists take hope & redouble their efforts. It’s never been as easy or as rewarding to ruin the reputations of people whose importance far outweighs their real achievements.

Nor has it been as necessary for the restoration of the health of American elites themselves, for institutions & for the people. Public trust has been violated for a long time—only shocking truths acted upon can lead to the changes we need. In our situation, only partisan conflicts can lead to the truth coming out. As of this afternoon, the NYT has covered the story of Harris’s plagiarism, but offered “Republicans pouncing” rhetoric, exculpatory “expertise,” & accusations of racism. Well, Harris’s parents were PhDs, accomplished academics, & she has no excuse for falling so far below any moral or intellectual standard involved in academic pursuits—she’s just mediocre, has no business being anywhere near the heights of politics, yet there she is, because she is not just lucky, in a sense, but has figured out how to game the system.

Harris, in short, is the best evidence of liberal corruption. Her whole career is based on exploiting the decay of elite institutions. But if liberals cannot hold themselves back from nominating someone like Harris for the Senate, the VP, & now the presidency, they’ve clearly let ideology—DEI / woke / affirmative action & feminism—go too far. The first step to fixing their problem is a solid defeat for Harris in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, everyone who knows a bit about politics is saying, Harris was just playing the game, she “wrote” a book to advance her political career, so of course she didn’t write it. What, then, shall we do? Blame the ghostwriter instead? This is a damning admission. Perhaps solidarity with a class of politicians who hire ghostwriters requires Harris to take a fall. Or perhaps only a minority of people who are interested in politics even thinks of ghostwriters—but does so without ascribing blame. Except perhaps contempt for a job poorly done; ghostwriting involves standards, too. Aside from the incompetence of politicians with regard to speech, the incompetence of ghostwriters, who are usually involved in politics themselves, should also worry people. The pretense of intelligence is a very dangerous thing to any regime, if it’s corruption at the top, but above all to a regime that claims enlightenment.

Next, this story will affect the media & academia—the temptation again will be to lie through their teeth in order to defend the indefensible. That’s the NYT’s opening move, certainly, but their lies are too easily provable to persuade. But these are not just games an intelligent minority of people play in order to manage public opinion & get some victory for their interests without sacrificing the self-esteem of the public figures involved. These lies have consequences on everything in politics. We cannot celebrate them, or even excuse them, without ending up worse than we already have.