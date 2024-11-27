I’ve got a reflection on “nature & grace” over at Law & Liberty, looking at Malick’s beautiful movie, of Indians & Pilgrims, The New World (2005). Let me introduce you to the story:

Thanksgiving is unique among American holidays because it’s not simply political, like Independence Day, which belongs only to Americans, nor simply a religious celebration shared among all Christians, like Christmas & Easter. It’s a mix of the two, but it is also more emphatically than others a family celebration. It is legally established, part of our political institutions, but it points back before them to something more fundamental, which suggests theology.

Thanksgiving could be understood in one of two ways. In the ordinary sense, we give thanks for good things received. Generosity & gratitude are somehow the foundational aspects of justice, each giving & getting what he deserves. As a virtue, thanksgiving is a moral affirmation of humanity in helping one another—but crucially not one we can establish as a law. This is part of Thanksgiving, but it’s not the core, because it is only a conclusion. Only after receiving a benefit do we become grateful.

The extraordinary sense of thanksgiving is emphatically religious because it is about hope, our thankfulness before we receive that for which we hope, what it is that we most strongly feel we need. It concerns divine providence, grace without which our families & communities would be uncertain of their future or their ground. Unsurprisingly, this is very difficult to talk about publicly, both because the subject is difficult & because in a secularizing society, we’re only dimly aware of the wellsprings of our way of life. It may be easier to turn to an artistic reconstruction of our history, our origins, because that places outside ourselves, in view of everyone, an interpretation of our secret beliefs.