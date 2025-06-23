I recorded a podcast with Stuart Warner, Prof. of Philosophy at Roosevelt University in Chicago, who also runs a series of lectures called the Montesquieu Forum. We talked about his favorite movie, a screwball comedy with existentialist themes & 70s Cat Stevens music, Harold & Maude! Here’s a couple of options for listening, starting with Spotify:

Also, here’s one of those Montesquieu Forum lectures by my late friend Paul Cantor, on Shakespeare: