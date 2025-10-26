One of the major developments of American higher education is the emergence of civic thought & leadership—certainly the major success of conservatism, in the Trump era, but to a significant extent independent of the ways in which Trump has transformed American politics. We’re talking about schools within colleges, brought into being by legislation, in red states. In short, politics with some kind of higher ambition than is usual.

America’s greatest extent political scientist, Harvey Mansfield, has helped out this movement from the beginning; now at the end of his career, he has some thoughts on how to deal with things. The major lesson he imparts is the need for partisanship— fighting, including in the universities. There’s no other way to safeguard freedom in America. He qualifies or refines his teaching—be partisan!—by adding, we should also be partisans of the system of partisanship. We should think about fights, victories, & their consequences with a view to a future of further disputes. The public trust to govern, that is, trust in the competence of governors, is earned in that rather dangerous arena, democracy.

Hence, his preference for contesting institutional dominance or replacing institutions, not simply abandonment or destruction. Conservatives could decide to abandon what are obviously partisan, small-minded institutions, but the country would decay; rightwing people who lack the conservative limits on the conduct of politics could react to that weakness by urging on destruction. In a way, the question is which of the three positions is likelier to produce impressive types in America, men who can act, guide, inspire…

Mansfield is aware of the level at which liberals are able to deal with the problem themselves, he mentions Steven Pinker’s group of about 170 Harvard faculty, the Council on Academic Freedom, which has five principles, but makes no demands. those principles are very pleasing, but unworkable.

Free speech No coercion Viewpoint diversity (Mansfield explains, this means the diversity of the parties in America, not of crazy exotic stuff—he says, right now there are more Palestinians than conservatives at Harvard, I want that reversed) Neutrality on partisan issues (Mansfield adds, including commencements—it should be Republicans & Democrats alternating year after year) Do away with DEI

Yet Mansfield admits he’s a silent member of this group, because they’d be embarrassed, so there’s no way publicly to voice the most obvious demands for becoming all-American again. As for the fair-mindedness in public occasions, this would require that the majority of liberals invite Republicans to campus, despite the bitter opposition of a minority of Progressives. This won’t work: Republicans like Mansfield are, by their own admission, marginalized, because they were weak, however reasonable they might be. Whereas nowadays we have other Republicans, who aren’t weak, but aren’t reasonable either, & that’s the major cause of the fears of the liberals, the motive for whatever change may occur. Liberals, for their part, still indulge the tendency to treat Republicans as though they were both weak & unreasonable, which prevents negotiation or any lasting arrangements. Finally, Republicans who are strong & reasonable don’t seem to be emerging either, so fighting for our rights seems as yet to elude us.